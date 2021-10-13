Avoid Ceres apple juice – watchdog
NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | October 13th 2021
South Africa’s Pioneer Foods, the producer of Ceres brand of juices, has recalled its apple juice variant after it was found to have higher levels of toxins.
The juices were marketed in Kenya and other markets within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) region.
The juice has been recalled in seven African markets.
The Ceres apple juice was found to have higher levels of patulin — a mycotoxin produced by moulds that grow on foodstuffs including dried fruits.
READ MORE
Pastor 'turn petrol into pineapple juice' then let his congregation drink it
Pastor 'turn petrol into pineapple juice' then let his congregation drink it
The Comesa Competition Commission in a statement warned consumers to avoid the purchase of the recalled products.
“Pioneer Foods has informed the commission that the recalled products were imported and marketed in (some) member states of Comesa,” said the commission.
“In view of the foregoing… the commission would like to inform the general public to exercise caution and avoid the purchase or consumption of the recalled products. If the above products were already purchased, consumers are advised to return the products where they were purchased for a refund or replacement.”
The recall came after laboratory tests with the supplier of the apple juice concentrate showed a higher level of toxins.
RELATED VIDEOS
KTN News Desk: COMESA States rally behind foreign affairs CS Amina's bid for election,18/10/16
Kenya granted another 1 year extension of sugar import limits from the regional trade COMESA
IMF cuts global growth outlook on supply disruptionsPersistent supply chain disruptions and pricing pressures are constraining the global economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic,
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- The making of Kenya’s most expensive roads
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Airlines brace for big hit in business travel
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters
- State appoints committee to ‘prefect’ Kenya Power reforms
NEWS
- Why State bid to cut power bills could short the circuit
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- Let’s put our ghostwriters for Western students to better use
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By XN Iraki