× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

IMF cuts global growth outlook on supply disruptions

NEWS
By Reuters | October 13th 2021

Persistent supply chain disruptions and pricing pressures are constraining the global economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday as it cut growth outlooks for the United States and other major industrial powers.

In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF trimmed its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.9 per cent from the six per cent forecast it made in July. It left a 2022 global growth forecast unchanged at 4.9 per cent.

“This modest headline revision, however, masks large downgrades for some countries,” the IMF said in the report. “The outlook for the low-income developing country group has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics. The downgrade also reflects more difficult near-term prospects for the advanced economy group, in part due to supply disruptions.”

Global manufacturing activity has been slammed by shortages of key components such as semiconductors, clogged ports and a lack of cargo containers, and a labour crunch as global supply chains optimised for efficiency have struggled to return to normal after pandemic-induced shutdowns.

READ MORE

 Barcelona's Camp Nou to return to full capacity

 How to recover and grow your business after Covid-19 pandemic

 East Africa tourism took a big hit due to Covid-19

 Man wants Sh9m from firm, claims unfair dismissal

Demand-supply mismatches, fueled in part by excess savings built up in wealthy countries, have driven up prices, causing spikes in inflation.

The IMF said it expects inflation to return to pre-pandemic levels next year, but warned that persistent supply disruptions risked unanchoring inflation expectations.

The US is taking the brunt of these effects, and the IMF slashed its 2021 US growth forecast by a full percentage point, to six per cent, from seven per cent in July - a level that was seen as the strongest pace since 1984.

US growth could shrink further, the IMF said, because its forecasts assume that a deeply divided US Congress will approve President Joe Biden’s spending worth $4 trillion (Sh450 trillion).  

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK
The petitioners want Parliament to direct the apex bank to furnish it with a report on rescue efforts for Spire Bank.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model
Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK

By Josphat Thiong'o | 1 hour ago

Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK
Unlicensed courier operators to be shut in CA crackdown

By Frankline Sunday | 23 hours ago

Unlicensed courier operators to be shut in CA crackdown
State appoints committee to ‘prefect’ Kenya Power reforms

By Macharia Kamau and Wainaina Wambu | 1 day ago

State appoints committee to ‘prefect’ Kenya Power reforms
Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 day ago

Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC