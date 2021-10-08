× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KTDA appoints Wilson Muthaura as new CEO

NEWS
By Betty Njeru | October 8th 2021

The Kenya Tea Development Agency Holdings Limited has appointed Wilson Muthaura (pictured) as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1.

KTDA board announced on Friday in a statement that Muthaura assumed office on October 1.

KTDA Holdings Limited Chairman, David Ichoho said: “On behalf of the Board and the Management, I would like to congratulate Mr. Muthaura on his appointment. We believe that he has the requisite leadership vision to steward the organization towards the full attainment of the reforms that we have embarked on.”

Muthaura had been in acting capacity since June this year, and replaces Samuel Tiampati who took an early exit from the company in September.

READ MORE

 Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure

 We have done well under reforms, says KTDA chairman

 Probe ordered on Sh379m loan for KTDA

 Team proposes radical reforms to cushion tea farmers from price shocks

Muthaura has held various senior leadership positions across various private and public institutions for more than two decades.

RELATED VIDEOS

KTDA gets new board directors in a move out to streamline operations

KTDA Elections: Nyeri county tea farmers hold tea director zones elections

Curses of Kingmakers, Major hitch in push for early referendum, Munya seals KTDA fate| Press Review

Share this story
Italian firm in dams scandal auctioned
Auctioneers carted away the equipment and machinery from the firm’s yard within Molo Forest.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Search and print in minutes: The wonders of digital technology in Ardhi House
Search and print in minutes: The wonders of digital technology in Ardhi House

REAL ESTATE

By Vivianne Wandera

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Italian firm in dams scandal auctioned

By Wainaina Wambu | 6 hours ago

Italian firm in dams scandal auctioned
Cotton farmers upbeat as State injects Sh66m to revive ginnery

By Nathan Ochunge | 6 hours ago

Cotton farmers upbeat as State injects Sh66m to revive ginnery
Hope as State explores new markets for miraa

By Edwin Gitonga | 13 hours ago

Hope as State explores new markets for miraa
How graft, dirty deals sank Kenya Power

By Macharia Kamau | 15 hours ago

How graft, dirty deals sank Kenya Power
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC