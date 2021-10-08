KTDA appoints Wilson Muthaura as new CEO
NEWS
By Betty Njeru | October 8th 2021
The Kenya Tea Development Agency Holdings Limited has appointed Wilson Muthaura (pictured) as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1.
KTDA board announced on Friday in a statement that Muthaura assumed office on October 1.
KTDA Holdings Limited Chairman, David Ichoho said: “On behalf of the Board and the Management, I would like to congratulate Mr. Muthaura on his appointment. We believe that he has the requisite leadership vision to steward the organization towards the full attainment of the reforms that we have embarked on.”
Muthaura had been in acting capacity since June this year, and replaces Samuel Tiampati who took an early exit from the company in September.
Muthaura has held various senior leadership positions across various private and public institutions for more than two decades.
