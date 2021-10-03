× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
SBM Bank to consolidate three branches

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | October 3rd 2021
SBM Bank on Prudential Building along Mama Ngina Street. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

SBM Kenya will consolidate three of its branches and two express units to leverage on increased customer preference for digital banking.

The merger follows an internal assessment that identified branches that are in close proximity to each other and others where the footprint was lower due to migration of transactions to digital platforms.

“Currently, 82 per cent of our customers transact through alternate channels which include cards and mobile transactions enabled by digitisation,” said SBM Kenya Chief Executive Moezz Mir in a statement yesterday.

“Amidst the pandemic, more people are embracing technology and the use of hand-held devices for day-to-day activities. At SBM Bank Kenya we plan to leverage on the growing mobile usage in the country to offer digital products that will make banking for our customers more efficient and convenient.”

The three branches earmarked for merging are Lavington, Buru Buru and Kimathi alongside two express units in Limuru and Ngong. 

Each closing branch will be merged into an existing branch, ensuring continuity for customers, the bank said.  

