‘Local e-Commerce firms can take on global competitors’

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | August 30th 2021

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu speaks during the 2021 e-Commerce awards at Mövenpick Hotel, Nairobi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Supplying perishables and speedy deliveries are low-hanging fruit that e-Commerce businesses can tap into to grow and compete with global giants.

And while Kenya’s online business space has been lauded as vibrant and fast-growing, the country still faces stiff competition from developed markets and Africa.

This was noted during the 2021 Kenya e-Commerce Awards and Conference in Nairobi last week.

Head of Digital Business at I&M Bank Michael Mwangi said while Kenya has for a long time held a prime slot in e-Commerce growth, behind South Africa and Nigeria, Ghana is closing in fast.

 I&M Bank gets Sh5.4 billion for lending to SMEs

 Court bars CBK's migration of banks to foreign payment firm

 Engineer's dirty laundry inspires Sh1.5m startup

 Save money while making money: Taxi app unveils fresh product

“At the rate we see e-Commerce in Ghana going, it will be bigger than in Kenya,” he said.

Mr Mwangi noted that cross-border transactions make up half of the sub-Saharan Africa market. Google, Facebook, and Microsoft are among the leading technology giants due to adverts and cloud services.

“It means the competition is no longer local,” said Mwangi, citing Alibaba and Amazon as some of the big competitors. “So if you can offer that convenience, that speedy delivery, you will be able to compete with the big boys.”

Standard Group Chief Executive Orlando Lyomu, who addressed the event, urged e-Commerce companies to review their catalogues with an eye on global growth. “Is your catalogue compelling?” he asked. “The moment you join the digital space, you are global.”

Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu (third right-front) addressed the 2021 e-Commerce awards at Mövenpick Hotel, Nairobi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Mr Lyomu said supply chain and logistics issues have to be sorted out if local firms are to grow and compete with global logistics giants. “It has to be reliable, reach the customers and most importantly be an industry in itself,” he said.

He added that it was not sound for an e-Commerce platform to set up a logistics and supply chain yet that is not its primary business. “Why can’t some people say ‘since everyone is coming up with a platform, why don’t we create the logistics?’”

Standard Group was the event’s media sponsor.

The 2021 awards aimed to recognise the best firms in e-Commerce categories, best e-Commerce enablers, best use categories, team or talent categories and the overall winner.

Kericho Gold emerged as the best in e-Commerce, beverages; Mum’s Village as best in e-Commerce, baby, personal care and home products; and Kenya Airways best in e-Commerce, travel and tourism.

Naivas emerged as best in e-Commerce, supermarkets; G4S Best in e-Commerce, courier services; and dukatech.co.ke as best in e-Commerce, consumer electronics. Copia Kenya won gold in both e-Commerce and customer service.

Standard Group’s ePaper won gold in the category of ePaper, while Jiji Kenya won the gold category as the best-classified website.

U.S. says war in Ethiopia's north could affect trade benefits
The office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Daring investor sees a fortune in risky roof cleaning business
Daring investor sees a fortune in risky roof cleaning business

MONEY & MARKET

By Esther Dianah

.
Counties splash billions on staff as projects are starved of cash

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

Counties splash billions on staff as projects are starved of cash
County workers oppose bid to take over pension fund

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

County workers oppose bid to take over pension fund
Kenya's expenditure to rise by Sh200b in 2022 election year

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

Kenya's expenditure to rise by Sh200b in 2022 election year
Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 days ago

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 days ago

Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute
