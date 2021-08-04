Covid jab a must for hospitality sector in new rules

Tourism CS Najib Balala (left) presenting the latest protocols for the industry. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has requested 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from the Health ministry as it reviewed safety protocols for the tourism sector.

The doses are to boost the vaccination of workers in the hospitality sector and allow the industry fully resume operations in the wake of the pandemic.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said he would also lobby counties to prioritise hospitality workers in their regions.

“Vaccination is going to be key for the recovery of tourism in Kenya,” he said.

The CS was speaking as he presented the latest protocols for the industry touching on how restaurants, accommodation and game parks will be operating as the sector reboots from the pandemic. Tourism CS Najib Balala (right). [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Instead of a paper menu in restaurants, the protocols advocate for electronic menus (on sanitised tablets) or fixed boards or printed single-use disposable ones.

Hotel and catering staff will be required to have a quick response code or card confirming they have been vaccinated.

“Accommodation establishments are encouraged to rotate room use leaving a used room idle for at least a day,” said the CS.

