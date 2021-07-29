× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State tasked over high fuel prices

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | July 29th 2021
Fuel pump at a petrol station in Nairobi on May 14, 2020 [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The government has been hard-pressed to explain the rationale behind the high cost of fuel pump prices in the country despite continued outcry by consumers. 

The Senate Energy Committee implored officials in the Mining and Energy Ministry and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to provide a lasting solution to the problem. “We’ve had about four or five meetings dealing with the same issue and it came out that the major component was taxes and levies, which were contributing the highest percentage in terms of pump pricing,” said committee chairman Ephraim Maina. 

“As you go on increasing taxes, do you have a solution you could mention to ensure that wananchi are cushioned against this periodic, almost monthly increase in prices,” added the Nyeri Senator. Earlier this month, Epra announced that prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene would remain unchanged between July 14 and August 14. 

The decision came following a public outcry after the cost of the three fuels hit new highs at Sh127, Sh107 and Sh97 respectively in the preceding monthly pricing guide by the industry regulator. 

READ MORE

 Economy broken when citizens risk lives to loot petrol

 Death toll in tanker tragedy rises to 20

 Fire, what fire? We are Kenyans

 Identification of Siaya tanker victims begins as families seek closure

Epra Director General Daniel Kiptoo said the regulator has used the Petroleum Development Levy to subsidise oil marketers and cushion consumers against higher prices in the last two price reviews. 

“The Petroleum Development Levy Act allows the Cabinet Secretary to operationalise the regulation and give direction to the accounting officer, who is the principal secretary to operationalise the fund,” explained Kiptoo.

“From the month of April, that fund has been used to stabilise the prices despite the international crude oil prices having gone up, and we’ve been able to hold the prices constant over the last two price cycles,” he said.

Kiptoo, however, could not respond to questions over how much has been collected by the fund to date and how much was used to subsidise the oil marketers in the two previous price cycles. 

In July last year, Epra increased the Petroleum Development Levy to Sh5.4, up from Sh0.4.

But there are concerns that the lack of a clear legislative framework on the administration of the levy could see taxpayers pay more for fuel while subsidising the margins of oil marketers. 

“We would like to know why the legislation the ministry promised to bring to the House by May is yet to come forth,” said committee chairman Maina. 

Epra boss Kiptoo said the regulations were only meant to introduce a governance framework but added that the law allowing the fund to be operational is already in place.

“The Petroleum Act, 2019 and Energy Act, 2019 actually places the responsibility of advising the CS on regulations and development of regulation on the regulator,” he said.

“Those regulations are with us as EPRA and we are in the process of conducting public participation which is a requirement so we can advise the CS who will then assent to the legislation that will come to your committee,” he said. 

The regulator said the recently imposed VAT on liquified petroleum gas has the potential to roll back the gains made in ensuring access to clean cooking energy.

According to submissions from the regulator, the levies contribute the highest portion of pump prices of super petrol and is the second-largest contributor to the cost of diesel and kerosene.   

RELATED VIDEOS

Uproar over fuel price hike in Kenya with Kenyans saying it has a trickle-down effect | YOUR MONEY

KPC dispel rumors about fuel shortage

Mai Mahiu tanker crash leaves one person dead

Share this story
KRA impounds illegally imported energy drinks worth Sh1.5m
The products seized from various traders in Nairobi and its environs were being sold in contravention of the Excise Duty Act
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KRA impounds illegally imported energy drinks worth Sh1.5m

By Anne Atieno | 3 hours ago

KRA impounds illegally imported energy drinks worth Sh1.5m
Telecoms regulator moves to review mobile call rates

By Frankline Sunday | 10 hours ago

Telecoms regulator moves to review mobile call rates
How To Secure Your Cryptocurrency Wallet With Yellow Card Kenya

By Sponsored Content | 2 days ago

How To Secure Your Cryptocurrency Wallet With Yellow Card Kenya
Forex reserves drop by Sh27b after debt repayment to China

By Dominic Omondi | 3 days ago

Forex reserves drop by Sh27b after debt repayment to China
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC