State agencies accused of being opaque
NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | July 15th 2021
State agencies are withholding important information from the public despite legal challenges to reveal the same in public interest cases.
The Commission on Administrative Justice cites the culture of secrecy in public offices as a hindrance to dispute resolution and access to justice in public offices.
“During the period July-December 2020, the Commission received 1,381 complaints,” explained the CAJ in its report tabled before the Standing Committee on Justice Legal Affairs and Human Rights. “Out of these, 584 were resolved and the files closed. 38 cases were referred to the relevant institutions while 795 are ongoing.”
Most of the complaints received were on maladministration including instances of inefficiency, unlawful official conduct, abuse of power and incompetence among others.
READ MORE
Agencies told to pay Sh30b debt to suppliers
Ministries, State agencies returned Sh377 billion development cash to Treasury after failing to spend it
Stakeholders oppose merging of KTB with other State agencies
Uhuru directs State agencies to give business to women, youth
Ministries, departments and agencies were cited for unresponsiveness to requests for information in public interest cases, despite requests from the CAJ. [[Frankline Sunday]
“These include the National Land Commission where cases relating to delay in land compensation matters was central as well as the Ministry of Lands which did not answer inquires sent to them,” says CAJ in its report.
The Pensions Department which leads in complaints cited technical problems within the system while processing cases.
The National Police Service was singled out for its secrecy and command structure that resulted in most complaints remaining resolved.
RELATED VIDEOS
Graft Diaries: How state agencies withdrew money from exchequer without parliamentary approval
Ordinary calendar of cabinet and key state agencies reorganized | President Uhuru's address
High Court in Mombasa halts all investigations launched by state agencies on Governor Hassan Joho
Relief as State retains fuel prices, cuts margins for oil companiesKenyans have been handed a reprieve after the government retained fuel prices at the same levels as last month’s but slashed margins for oil...
Capital Markets Authority moots new rules for SMEs to raise cash onlineSmall businesses and start-ups can now raise funds to start or expand their operations through online or mobile platforms.
MOST READ
Kenya to export fish to Europe after launch of Sh120m plant
NEWS
- Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years
NEWS
- Six established Kenyan entrepreneurs share tips for success
ENTERPRISE
- One way the wealthy inflation-proof their investments
ENTERPRISE
- CBK raises red flag on high household debt
NEWS
- Estate planning 101: How to secure the future of your family and business
DR PESA
By Sara Okuoro