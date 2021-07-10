Kenya, TZ manufacturers push for elimination of trade barriers

Trucks at the Namanga border. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Manufacturers from Kenya and Tanzania have called for the expedited resolution of non-tariff barriers (NTBs) and review of the East African Community Common External Tariff on the back of unsatisfactory trade levels in the last few years.

Kenya’s exports to Tanzania declined from $342.9 million (Sh37 billion) in 2016 to $294.9 million (Sh32 billion) in 2020, while its exports to the rest of the world grew from $5.7 billion (Sh615 billion) in 2016 to $6.02 billion (Sh650 billion) in 2020.

On the other hand, Tanzania’s exports to Kenya grew from $126.2 million (Sh13.6 billion) in 2016 to $258.2 million (Sh27.8 billion) in 2020.

The country’s exports to the world grew from $4.4 billion (Sh475 billion) in 2016 to $5.2 billion (Sh561 billion) in 2020.

Speaking during a trade investment forum hosted by Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) and Confederation of Tanzania Industries held from Wednesday to Friday in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania Dan Kazungu said the elimination of trade barriers would boost trade significantly.

“The visit by Her Excellency the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu, heralded a new dawn in the relationship between Kenya and Tanzania,” he said.

“Let us take advantage of this enhanced friendship to resolve outstanding non-tariff barriers that hinder trade between the two countries.

“A win for our community means prosperity for us all.”

