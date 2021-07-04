× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KRA surpasses target for first time in 8 years

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | July 4th 2021
Commissioner General Kenya Revenue Authority Githii Mburu during the launch of the 6th annual Tax Summit, November 4, 2020. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) surpassed its revenue target for the year ended June 30, 2021, after collecting Sh1.669 trillion despite the economic slump resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The set target in the Budget Policy Statement stood at Sh1.652 trillion, meaning the taxman raised Sh16.81 million more.

In the previous financial year, KRA collected Sh1.607 trillion.

It is the first time in eight years that the taxman has surpassed its revenue target, the last being in the 2013-14 financial year.

“This represents a performance rate of 101 per cent and revenue growth of 3.9 per cent compared to last financial year,” said KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu in a statement.

READ MORE

 Would you lie to earn more? To fix Kenya, we all must change

 England yet to conquer 'Everest', says Southgate

 Inside intricate multi-billion shilling trade in counterfeit alcoholic drinks

 KRA: Over 5 million Kenyans file tax returns as deadline lapses

“This performance is consistent with the prevailing economic indicators, especially the projected gross domestic product growth of 0.6 per cent in 2020.” 

The revenue has more than doubled in the last 10 years from Sh707 billion to the current Sh1.669 trillion, a growth of 136 per cent.

The Domestic Taxes Department collected Sh1.039 trillion during the financial year, which a performance rate of 99.8 per cent.

Commissioner General Kenya Revenue Authority Githii Mburu. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Customs and Border Control collected Sh624.77 billion, surpassing its target of Sh606 billion by Sh18 billion.

“Petroleum taxes amounted to Sh226.68 billion, posting a growth of 34.5 per cent and surplus of Sh12.252 billion against the target, while non-oil revenue recorded a growth of 16.4 per cent with collections amounting to Sh398.089 billion, which was above target by Sh5.996 billion,” Mr Mburu said.

Corporation tax recorded a growth of 3.7 per cent.

“This performance was driven by increased remittance from energy, agriculture and construction sectors which grew by 222.7 per cent, 33.1 per cent and 31.9 per cent respectively,” the statement said.

“This is despite the reduction of the tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent in the first half of the financial year.”

Pay As You Earn (Paye) declined by 9.3 per cent in the year under review from an average growth of two per cent.

This was due to reduction in employment emanating from measures taken by firms to reduce operating costs as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

It was also affected by reduction of Paye rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent in the first half of year and 100 per cent tax relief for persons earning below sh24, 000.

Withholding tax recorded a growth of 3.8 per cent in 2020-21, a drop from average growth of 18.2 per cent.

Commissioner General Kenya Revenue Authority Githii Mburu. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Domestic tax grew by 12 per cent, courtesy of extended hotel, bars and restaurants opening while domestic value-added tax recorded a decline of 7.9 per cent, attributed to reduction of the rate from 16 to 14 per cent.

“The good performance is also attributed to tax base expansion which was a key deliverable in the seventh corporate plan,” said the commissioner general.

“Through this initiative, KRA recruited more taxpayers through the newly implemented taxes including digital service tax, minimum tax and voluntary tax disclosure, among others.”

He said active taxpayers increased from 3.94 million to 6.1 million.

The introduction of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) also saw more taxpayers come forward to find amicable solutions with KRA. 

“ADR enabled KRA to unlock Sh31.435 billion in taxes out of 552 cases resolved during the 2020-21 financial year,” the statement added.

“The enhanced recovery of tax arrears saw KRA mobilise Sh93.7 billion in the financial year compared to Sh84.7 billion collected in the 2019-20financial year.”

RELATED VIDEOS

KRA officials seize top of the range vehicles valued at 28 million for tax evasion in Mombasa

KRA yakamata magari ya kifahari yakiingizwa nchini pasi na kulipia ushuru bandarini Mombasa

Uongozi wa Sultani katika jamii ya Wasomali

Share this story
How millennials, Generation Z are reshaping the workplace
The disruptive restless staff require a workplace policy that accommodates their interests such as flextime and relaxed dress code.
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
The number of flower farms opting for solar power is on the rise with the investors crying foul over the sharp rise in the cost of electricity.

MOST READ

Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs

BUSINESS

By Antony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya eye growing intra-Africa tourism pie, hosts tour operators

By Philip Mwakio | 1 day ago

Kenya eye growing intra-Africa tourism pie, hosts tour operators
MOMBO SACCO: Redefining the Sacco Movement

By Mombo Sacco - SPONSORED CONTENT | 2 days ago

MOMBO SACCO: Redefining the Sacco Movement
Fairdeal Furniture to hold a month-long grand sale in all its outlets

By Fairdeal Furniture - Sponsored Content | 2 days ago

Fairdeal Furniture to hold a month-long grand sale in all its outlets
KRA: Over 5 million Kenyans file tax returns as deadline lapses

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 days ago

KRA: Over 5 million Kenyans file tax returns as deadline lapses
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC