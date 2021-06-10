× Business MONEY AND MARKET BUSINESS WORK LIFE MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
OPINION
MONEY AND MARKET
BUSINESS
WORK LIFE
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Gulf Energy sues Rubis contesting Sh4b refund

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | June 10th 2021
Rubis Energy Kenya petrol station along Koinange Street, Nairobi. October 27, 2020. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

French multinational Rubis is engaged in a Sh4.1 billion legal dispute with Gulf Energy Ltd regarding its value in the 2019 buyout deal.

According to a court petition supported by the affidavit of Gulf Energy Chief Executive Francis Njogu, Rubis Energy Kenya is said to have recovered from servers and reformatted laptops of former employees information relating to the business of Gulf Energy using forensic data recovery specialists.

“As a result of the recovered data, the respondent (Rubis Energy Kenya) proceeded to demand from the petitioner (Gulf Energy Ltd) a sum of at least $41 million (Sh4.4 billion) in the alleged overstatement of the value of the Gulf Energy Holdings Ltd (GEHL) shares,” states court documents.

“The respondent through the said notice also demanded access to the petitioner’s books and records for the period up to December 13, 2019.”

Gulf Energy said the documents obtained by Rubis through the data mining from its servers formed part of its private and confidential information and were not part of the data to be transferred to GEHL in the deal.

READ MORE

 Kenyans against the wall as State loads high taxes on fuel products

 Firms clean up act, spell death of dirty fuels

 Don’t burden motorists with costly tolling

 High fuel cost weighs down bodaboda operators

On November 4, 2019, Rubis acquired Gulf Energy Holdings Ltd, a special purpose company housing part of the oil marketing assets and businesses of Gulf Energy Ltd.

At the time of the deal, Gulf Energy further owned two fuel depots in Mombasa and Nairobi along with a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage and filling plant and reported Sh3.2 billion in turnover in 2018.

The firm also had a cumulative sale of 470,000 coal-bed methane (CBM) of petroleum products in 2018 and was dealing in retail (46 gas station), a commercial business supplying power plants and large industrial consumers, a sizeable share of the aviation fuels, LPG and lubricants markets.

Gulf Energy wants the court to declare that Rubis Energy has violated or threatened its rights to privacy, rights of access to information and property.

The firm further wanted the court to declare Rubis Energy’s move in acquiring, using or seeking to use the information that includes working papers allegedly used for the preparation of the KPMG report and the 2019 specific accounts, its audited financial statements for the financial years 2016, 2017 and 2018 illegal.

The information in question also includes its management accounts dated November 2019, emails and letters.

The firm is also seeking an injunction restraining Rubis from using the information retrieved from the servers and laptops of employees as well as damages for violation of the rights listed. 

“In Summary, I find the respondent’s preliminary objection dated March 19, 2021, merited and I uphold it, the consequence is that the petition and notice of motion dated March 16, 2021, are struck out,” stated Justice Weldon Korir in a ruling delivered on May 31, 2021.

[email protected]   

RELATED VIDEOS

Matatu Owners Association calls on all psv operators to lower transport fares

Kenya Roads Board proposes increase of fuel levy which could see fuel prices rise

KTN Newsdesk 17th Jan 2015 (Family burns, Hearse accident , Narok wanted suspect)

Share this story
Rao on the spot over failed Mumias Sugar leasing bid
The receiver manager told to re-advertise the bid for Mumias Sugar in the next two weeks
Geothermal company eyes heat parks for Baringo-Silali
The Baringo-Silali block is estimated to have a potential of 3,000MW. For the first phase, GDC is targeting to develop 300MW by 2030.

MOST READ

Keep your expensive houses: Culprits?
Keep your expensive houses: Culprits?

REAL ESTATE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Geothermal company eyes heat parks for Baringo-Silali

By Macharia Kamau | 17 minutes ago

Geothermal company eyes heat parks for Baringo-Silali
How NMS plans to clean ‘city under the sun’

By Issack Mohammed | 1 day ago

How NMS plans to clean ‘city under the sun’
Of not so accurate GDP figures and high taxes ahead

By Billow Kerrow | 3 days ago

Of not so accurate GDP figures and high taxes ahead
KPA commissions Sh500 million tug boat jetty at dock

By Philip Mwakio | 5 days ago

KPA commissions Sh500 million tug boat jetty at dock
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC