Video: A day with Kenya's legendary vintage car collector John Wroe

John Wroe, a 77-year-old Kenyan with English roots is a vintage and classic car collector, a hobby he began in 1971.

His impressive collection features several Rolls-Royces, a 1966 Willis Jeep, Chevrolets, a 1922 Hupmobile, a 1932 Bedford WL2 Ton truck that he calls 'my big girl', Bentleys, Fords, and a Hotchkiss - a brand of luxury cars made between 1903 and 1955 by the French company Hotchkiss et Ciethe - the only one of its kind in Africa.

His is one of the largest individually owned collections of vintage cars in Kenya.