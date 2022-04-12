× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Video: A day with Kenya's legendary vintage car collector John Wroe

MOTORING
By Fredrick Ooko and Shaun Mutua | Apr 12th 2022 | 1 min read
By Fredrick Ooko and Shaun Mutua | April 12th 2022
MOTORING

John Wroe, a 77-year-old Kenyan with English roots is a vintage and classic car collector, a hobby he began in 1971.

His impressive collection features several Rolls-Royces, a 1966 Willis Jeep, Chevrolets, a 1922 Hupmobile, a 1932 Bedford WL2 Ton truck that he calls 'my big girl', Bentleys, Fords, and a Hotchkiss - a brand of luxury cars made between 1903 and 1955 by the French company Hotchkiss et Ciethe - the only one of its kind in Africa.

 His is one of the largest individually owned collections of vintage cars in Kenya.

Share this story
How to deal with invasion of fall armyworms
The worms attack cereal crops like rice, sorghum, wheat and maize which is a staple food on the continent.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Troubled Kenya Airways defaults on Sh25b government loan
Troubled Kenya Airways defaults on Sh25b government loan

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nissan X-Trail: Want to buy it? Read this first

By Mate Tongola | 4 days ago

Nissan X-Trail: Want to buy it? Read this first
Toyota Mark X: Want to buy one? Read this

By Mate Tongola | 1 month ago

Toyota Mark X: Want to buy one? Read this
What they say about bug-eyed Nissan Juke

By Mate Tongola | 1 month ago

What they say about bug-eyed Nissan Juke
Vitz, Demio, Note and Fit: The strengths and weaknesses of each

By Mate Tongola | 1 month ago

Vitz, Demio, Note and Fit: The strengths and weaknesses of each
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC