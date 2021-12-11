× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

All you need to know about beetroot farming

MONEY & MARKET
By Jennifer Anyango | December 11th 2021

Leonard Wachira a beetroots farmer on his farm at Ndathi Village in Kieni, Nyeri County on July 6, 2016. [Kibati Kihu, Standard]

Beetroot, which is also known as garden beet, is a healthy vegetable loaded with antioxidants. It is rich in fibre, iron, potassium and Vitamin C and associated with lowering blood pressure. It is due to these health benefits that beetroot is fast gaining popularity in Kenya. Beetroot varieties in Kenya include Cylindra, Bolt hardy, Chioggia pink and Burpee’s golden. Sam Gitau, who grows beetroot on his farm in Kiambu County, explains the steps needed for maximum yields.

Ecological conditions

Beetroot grows best under cool conditions. You can grow it throughout the year as long as there is enough water. For optimum development, it should be grown in full sun. This crop requires an optimum temperature between 15 and 25 degrees centigrade.

Land preparation

READ MORE

 Key to managing hypertension

 Wang'uru OCS collapses and dies in his house

 High Blood Pressure: Beware of ringing ears, endless headaches, racing heart

 Slain Kianjokoma brothers' granny dies of depression

Beetroot seeds are sown directly in the fields as there is no need for a seedbed. Prepare and till the land to a depth of 15 to 20cm. Remove dirt and other unwanted twigs, shrubs, decaying plants, and tree stumps for a clear field. Well-drained, loose, fertile soil with a pH of 6 to 7 is best for the crop. “Mix the soil with compost manure to enrich it. You can make terraces or create ridges,” Gitau explains.

Planting

Start sowing the seeds to a depth of 1cm to 2.5cm deep and 10cm apart in the rows created. Next, cover the seeds with light soil and use dry mulching to maintain moisture.

“If there is no enough rainfall, you will need to water the area twice a day–morning and evening. Beetroots take about five to 12 days to germinate,” says Gitau.

Applying fertiliser

Aside from manure, farmers can also use industrial fertiliser NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium) in good ratio.

Pest and disease control

Look out for aphids, plant rust and downey mildew and others.

“Beetroots require little plant care. Ensure you keep the area weed-free and watch how well the plants grow,” he says. The leaves are edible, so when you thin your seedlings out, keep the leaves to add to a salad.

Harvesting

According to Gitau, harvesting starts when the globes are about 5cm in diameter, about the size of a golf-ball.

“Use your hands to pull the beetroots by the leaves from the ground. If you want larger globes, thin the rows as they grow to give the remaining ones more space,” says Gitau.

The average yield depends on the beetroot varieties and ecological conditions. It can vary from 25-30 tonnes per hectare.

Market

Since beetroot is fast gaining popularity due to its versatility, a market is available. Gitau sells through referrals. He gets his money especially from people who have fruit salad and fresh juice business. He also takes the produce to the markets. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Treating high blood pressure |Your Health Budget

Did you know your lifestyle choice might be contributing to hypertension

YOUR HEALTH: Dealing with High Blood Pressure

Share this story
Treasury cites heavy debt burden for not increasing kitty to counties in next year's budget
The government will not increase allocation to counties despite the recent growth in tax revenues by close to a third.
Heavy burden of repaying SGR China loans weighs on shilling
Data from Treasury and World Bank shows there were increased debt payments starting July with local currency exchanging at a historic low of Sh112.89.

MOST READ

All you need to know about beetroot farming
All you need to know about beetroot farming

MONEY & MARKET

By Jennifer Anyango

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Cassava farmers in Busia count losses as plant lies idle

By Nathan Ochunge | 4 days ago

Cassava farmers in Busia count losses as plant lies idle
The power of pennies: Why every random shilling counts

By Graham Kajilwa | 8 days ago

The power of pennies: Why every random shilling counts
There’s money to be made from broccoli

By Jennifer Anyango | 8 days ago

There’s money to be made from broccoli
Can’t keep up? Best practices to simplify your small business

By Entrepreneur | 8 days ago

Can’t keep up? Best practices to simplify your small business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC