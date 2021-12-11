All you need to know about beetroot farming

Leonard Wachira a beetroots farmer on his farm at Ndathi Village in Kieni, Nyeri County on July 6, 2016. [Kibati Kihu, Standard]

Beetroot, which is also known as garden beet, is a healthy vegetable loaded with antioxidants. It is rich in fibre, iron, potassium and Vitamin C and associated with lowering blood pressure. It is due to these health benefits that beetroot is fast gaining popularity in Kenya. Beetroot varieties in Kenya include Cylindra, Bolt hardy, Chioggia pink and Burpee’s golden. Sam Gitau, who grows beetroot on his farm in Kiambu County, explains the steps needed for maximum yields.

Ecological conditions

Beetroot grows best under cool conditions. You can grow it throughout the year as long as there is enough water. For optimum development, it should be grown in full sun. This crop requires an optimum temperature between 15 and 25 degrees centigrade.

Land preparation

Beetroot seeds are sown directly in the fields as there is no need for a seedbed. Prepare and till the land to a depth of 15 to 20cm. Remove dirt and other unwanted twigs, shrubs, decaying plants, and tree stumps for a clear field. Well-drained, loose, fertile soil with a pH of 6 to 7 is best for the crop. “Mix the soil with compost manure to enrich it. You can make terraces or create ridges,” Gitau explains.

Planting

Start sowing the seeds to a depth of 1cm to 2.5cm deep and 10cm apart in the rows created. Next, cover the seeds with light soil and use dry mulching to maintain moisture.

“If there is no enough rainfall, you will need to water the area twice a day–morning and evening. Beetroots take about five to 12 days to germinate,” says Gitau.

Applying fertiliser

Aside from manure, farmers can also use industrial fertiliser NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium) in good ratio.

Pest and disease control

Look out for aphids, plant rust and downey mildew and others.

“Beetroots require little plant care. Ensure you keep the area weed-free and watch how well the plants grow,” he says. The leaves are edible, so when you thin your seedlings out, keep the leaves to add to a salad.

Harvesting

According to Gitau, harvesting starts when the globes are about 5cm in diameter, about the size of a golf-ball.

“Use your hands to pull the beetroots by the leaves from the ground. If you want larger globes, thin the rows as they grow to give the remaining ones more space,” says Gitau.

The average yield depends on the beetroot varieties and ecological conditions. It can vary from 25-30 tonnes per hectare.

Market

Since beetroot is fast gaining popularity due to its versatility, a market is available. Gitau sells through referrals. He gets his money especially from people who have fruit salad and fresh juice business. He also takes the produce to the markets.

