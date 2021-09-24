× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Shoe firm NBV gets green light to move into new ventures

MONEY & MARKET
By Macharia Kamau | September 24th 2021
Nairobi Business Ventures gets shareholder nod to start cement manufacture. [iStockphoto]

Nairobi Business Ventures (NBV) has received shareholders’ nod to diversify into new business lines, including cement manufacturing as well as vehicle and aircraft repairs.

The company expects the new business lines to enable it to grow revenues and return to profitability following the collapse of its shoe business. The company started out as a leather products retail chain, operating under the brand name K-Shoe but exited the retail business amid losses that saw it close down stores. The shareholders at an annual general meeting Wednesday gave the go-ahead to conclude proposed transactions with owners of Delta Cement Shreeji Enterprises.  

NBV late last year brought on board Delta International FZE, which deals in chemicals, transport and logistics, as a strategic investor after the cement firm acquired an 84 per cent majority stake worth Sh83 million. NBV said shareholders gave the go-ahead to issue up to 442.5 million ordinary shares priced at Sh4 each to the shareholder of Delta Cement Ltd. This is subject to the transfer of 100 per cent of the issued share capital in Delta Cement to the company valued at Sh1.77 billion.

Shareholders also approved the buyout of Delta Auto Mobile, a heavy commercial vehicle maintenance firm. They also approved the acquisition of Aviation Management Solutions Ltd (AMSL) and Air Direct, both in the business of aircraft maintenance.

NBV expects the cement plant to be a significant investment. Cement production has in the recent past become a key sector in the economy, growing 11.8 per cent last year on the back of government spending on infrastructure, a trend expected to be sustained in the coming years. The firm has already started laying ground to start construction of the cement factory that will be located in Mavoko in Machakos County through Delta Cement.  

 Four creative ways to attract customers

 Court sends First Community Bank and real estate developer to arbitration in Sh210m dispute

 KEMSA report out next month, MP Nassir says

 Toxic culture blamed for Kenyan start-ups failure

Cytonn investment releases the first corporate governance index

African economies stand the test of time to register significant growth

Port standoff: truck drivers fear for their jobs

Matatus in Nairobi to pay more in seasonal ticket fees from Saturday
Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) operating in Nairobi will now pay between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 in seasonal parking tickets.
Empty plates as maize prices rise 80pc in drought-hit regions
The situation has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis that has shrunk household budgets.

Islands where smuggling insulates Kenyans from inflation
Islands where smuggling insulates Kenyans from inflation

By Harold Odhiambo

Tax review pushes up prices of basic items

By Macharia Kamau | 4 days ago

Tax review pushes up prices of basic items
How to make money to love you back

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 days ago

How to make money to love you back
There's more to maize than ugali, ask me how

By Nikko Tanui | 6 days ago

There's more to maize than ugali, ask me how
No space? You can grow dhania in your balcony

By Jeniffer Anyango | 6 days ago

No space? You can grow dhania in your balcony
Feedback
