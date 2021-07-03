× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Youth smell opportunities on offer in expanded coffee space

MONEY & MARKET
By Nanjinia Wamuswa | July 3rd 2021

Embu young Coffee Farmers Mercy Makena,James Mwangi and Marion Wanjiku at the university of Embu Coffee model farm tour after they graduated in a speciality in coffee training.[David Gichuru,Standard]

In the 1980s, Kenya was at par with Ethiopia in terms of coffee production and at one point even produced more than its neighbour.

But today, things are different, with Ethiopia producing 700,000 metric tonnes of coffee, while Kenya averages 40,000 metric tonnes per year.

One of the biggest contributors to the declining coffee production in the country is the old age of farmers who find it hard to adapt to the latest technologies and best farming practices, leading to a high cost of production and low prices.

READ MORE

 Coffee reforms off to shaky start as MPs pull in different directions

 Coffee farmers wary of Sh3 billion bailout

 Coffee farmers to reap Sh98m in direct sales

 Widow finds her fortune in coffee

The Chairman of the Department of Agricultural Resource Management at the University of Embu Bernard Gichimu puts the average age of a coffee farmer in the country at 61.

“It’s a very underproductive age. To revitalise the coffee farming industry, there is a need to target and empower youths involved in coffee and those willing to adopt coffee farming,” he said.

It is against this backdrop that the university, the Coffee Connect Company, the Embu County Government and Rabobank recently partnered to train the youth in coffee farming.

Dr Gichimu, who is also a coffee research and breeder, said the training programme covered all aspects of the coffee value chain from propagation and nursery management, coffee husbandry, fertiliser application, canopy management like pruning, pests and disease management, soil analysis and coffee processing.

Beneficiaries of the programme were also trained in coffee value addition, which involves coffee grading, roasting, brewing and packaging.

They used coffee farms at the university as demonstration fields. They also visited the Kavutiri Coffee Mill, where they learnt about processing and value addition. Marion Wanjiku, one of the 55 youths who received certificates after the two-month training, said she would use the knowledge gained in transforming her parents’ two-acre farm.  

“For two months, l have learnt the best and latest ways to prepare a nursery, transplanting, managing pests and diseases and coffee growing as a business,” she said. Wanjiku said knowledge of the entire coffee value chain has equipped her with the knowledge to help her parents benefit fully from the crop, including how to avoid exploitation from brokers.

James Mwangi, another beneficiary lauded the training, saying he had learnt a lot about value addition.

“I can brew and showcase it to thousands of locals who will hopefully now take more coffee. All l need is to create awareness on consuming locally made coffee,” he said. Despite coffee being one of the most expensive beverages and the second most traded commodity in the world after oil, smallholder farmers remain poor because their profits are taken by other people in the value chain.

Duncan Busuru, head of marketing and corporate affairs at Connect Coffee Company, said in a country where a majority of the youth are unemployed, the coffee sector provides limitless opportunities.

He said there are numerous opportunities in value addition, and the partnership would help farmers get the most out of the crop.

Low consumption

“Our support is through capacity building, training on good agricultural practices, including timely input, choosing the right seedlings and how to reduce post-harvest losses. We also help them improve the processing facilities because we realise the quality reduces at the handling stage,” he said.

Busuru said as part of the company’s efforts to lure the youth into the coffee sector, it also does barrister training, an area that is yet to gain traction in the country.

“Youths can become coffee roasters, barristers (people trained to understand coffee profiles and can extract, make and serve different coffee beverages) and coffee marketers,” said Busuru. 

He said the partnership has the potential of transforming coffee farming in the region. 

Meanwhile, Dr Gichimu said another factor that has stifled growth of the sector is the low consumption of coffee in the country, which stood at about 200g per person annually. This is compared to other major coffee producers such as Colombia where one person consumes 11kg per year. 

“Ethiopians are consuming local coffee better than us. Out of the 700,000 metric tonnes they produce, they consume 300,000 metric tonnes locally and export 400,000 metric tonnes, while Kenya consumes three per cent,” he said.

Robobank Kenya Office Representative Elizabeth Kiarie said they are always looking for opportunities to involve and finance women and the youth in the coffee value chain.

“Involving the youth is always important because they are the future and very vibrant, full of energy, new ideas and innovations,” she said.

Ms Kiarie challenged beneficiaries of the training programme to venture into new areas of the coffee value chain. 

[email protected]

 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Embu coffee farmers receive 20,000 batian coffee seedlings from Sasini

Why some leaders are against revamping of KPCU

Wanafunzi wa chuo kikuu cha Embu wazua vurugu

Share this story
Your guide into pawpaw farming
Pawpaw grows best in light, well-drained soils rich in organic matter with soil pH of 6.0 to 6.5.
Coffee reforms off to shaky start as MPs pull in different directions
Two separate Bills are being debated in Parliament even as farmers say their views have not been heard.

MOST READ

Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs

BUSINESS

By Antony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
SMEs turn to social media tools to penetrate difficult market

By Frankline Sunday | 2 days ago

SMEs turn to social media tools to penetrate difficult market
Your guide into pawpaw farming

By Jennifer Anyango | 2 days ago

Your guide into pawpaw farming
Wahu’s tips on how to run successful upmarket salon

By Hellen Asewe Miseda | 9 days ago

Wahu’s tips on how to run successful upmarket salon
What Covid-19 blues? Kenya posts 27,473 dollar millionaires

By Dominic Omondi | 11 days ago

What Covid-19 blues? Kenya posts 27,473 dollar millionaires
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC