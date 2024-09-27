How Kenyans can get jobs in Germany under new pact

A youth browsing work opportunities online using computer job search app. [Getty Images]

Whether it's minimum wage, working hours regulations, or health insurance, every worker in Germany is equal; not just German citizens.

This was one of the key messages shared at the first-ever German-Kenyan job fair, which opened on Friday morning at the Sarit Expo Center in Nairobi. Prominent German companies like logistics giant DHL, machinery manufacturer Krones and the Bavarian Industry Association showcased opportunities for Kenyan job seekers.

Representatives from both the German and Kenyan governments presented initial measures and details of the new bilateral labour migration agreement signed just two weeks ago by President William Ruto and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

“We expect 500 to 600 visa applications for Germany in the coming months,” remarked Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua during the opening ceremony. "There are already 495 concrete job offers on the table, ranging from mechanics and cooks to receptionists and nurses."

However, adequate language skills are a prerequisite. The Goethe Institute and the AG German Institute, two of the leading German language schools in Kenya are already experiencing a surge in enrollment, prompting discussions with universities to increase the number of German teachers in the country, as announced by the German Ambassador, Sebastian Groth.

He also emphasised that visa processing capacity will be significantly expanded.

“We want ethical migration. This means that minimum wage, working hours regulations, and health insurance are not just for Germans but apply to every worker in Germany,” Groth averred.

With an ageing population and a growing shortage of skilled workers, Germany’s federal government hopes to tap into the young, well-educated talent pool in Kenya to fill these gaps.

“We have many young Kenyans who cannot find employment here because our economy has not yet matured. Germany needs skilled workers. It’s a win-win situation,” Mutua stressed. He encouraged German companies to not only recruit but also consider training staff locally in Kenya, thus contributing to job creation within the country.

“This is not a brain drain, but rather a brain gain, as many Kenyans often return to their homeland,” he noted.

The prospects are broad. The Bavarian Industry Association, for instance, offers opportunities even for unskilled workers, who can complete their vocational training in Germany.

Demand is especially high in fields such as nursing, hospitality, service, mobility, and mechatronics. “The need is very, very high,” one German entrepreneur noted.

When job interviews are successful, companies often cover language training costs, assist with housing arrangements, and provide support for the visa process.

However, challenges remain when it comes to the recognition of qualifications. “There are significant systemic differences,” Mutua explained. “Whereas a nurse typically only needs to pass a recognition exam in Germany, it might be more sensible for a mechanic to undergo training directly with a German company.”

Due to Kenya’s historical ties, its vocational training is still largely aligned with the British system. But what degree gets recognized and where maybe additional training is needed, can easily be checked at an information portal of the German government itself.

The CS also issued a stern warning to recruitment agencies that charge Kenyans for job placement in Germany. “Payment to agencies is usually covered by the companies in Germany,” he emphasised. "To prevent exploitation, a certification system will be introduced to ensure compliance and non-compliant agencies will be blacklisted."

Given the high level of interest, more job fairs are already in the pipeline, said Monika Erath, Head of the German Chamber of Commerce for Eastern Africa. "A roadshow is also planned to bring the opportunities to other parts of Kenya, allowing candidates to fill visa applications and necessary documents on-site without having to travel to Nairobi."