Atwoli tells workers Cotu will push for better pay for them

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has predicted better days ahead for workers promising to push for better pay at county and national levels.

Speaking in Khwisero Constituency in Kakamega, Atwoli said the organisation will push for an increment in workers' wages and income at both the county and national level.

"Due to the struggling economy that was inherited by the Kenya Kwanza government, which it is trying to revive, workers have suffered a lot and this year, we will be pushing for workers to be compensated by the employers and the government for the hard time they have gone through,” said Atwoli.

Atwoli said Kenyan workers have lost their purchasing power due to the high cost of living, adding that Cotu has written a letter to Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore seeking a meeting to discuss better terms and conditions for them.

"We know workers have lost their purchasing power because of the high cost of living and on 27th December 2023, we wrote to the Ministry of Labour to convene a meeting between the ministry, Federation of Kenyan Employers and the trade unions to review our Collective Bargaining Agreement," said Atwoli.

The Cotu boss said that they have a CBA that has been rendered useless for the last two years because of the high cost of living.

"We want to review the CBA, enter into new and more agreements and ensure they are implemented and this will happen during our meeting on 3rd January so that workers can have an increment for their deteriorating wages and income. Workers have to be compensated for the loss they have encountered during the eroded economy and for the hard work they have displayed throughout and we know when we will ask the government and employers to better their terms and conditions, they will honour our request" said Atwoli.

Atwoli said on Labour Day, President William Ruto did not increase the minimum wage because the Labour ministry requested for more time due to the prevailing harsh economic times.