Coffee farmers irked by senator's claim on transition committee

Business
 By Boniface Gikandi | Dec 22, 2023
A section of Murang'a Coffee farmers deliberating on the performance of the Nairobi Coffee Auction. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The controversy surrounding the technical committee appointed on the transition of the Nairobi Coffee Exchange to the Coffee Exchange is causing ripples in the sector.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango recently claimed that areas producing more coffee had been sidelined during the appointment of the nine-member committee.

The senator’s remarks have sparked debate with coffee growers from Mt Kenya warning him against frustrating the committee's efforts to introduce reforms.

Led by James Dubai, John Mbarire and Joseph Kamande from Meru, Kirinyaga and Murang’a counties, the farmers said the senator should not play politics with the issue.

In a meeting at Kenol market, in Kandara, the farmers said the senator was playing politics when he should be championing the interests of the farmers.

They criticised the senator over claims that private coffee brokers Peter Githinji and Roselyn Chepkurui should not be in the technical committee due to conflict of interest.

Murango this week repeated that the duo were directors of privately-owned Alliance Berries Limited yet the committee lacks representation from counties that produce coffee in large quantities.

Murango, who also chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the farmers invested in building the Nairobi Coffee Exchange and would not allow the transition to the Coffee Exchange.

“We need the committee to have representation from Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu, Kericho, Murang’a, Bungoma and Meru counties. As it is, they are not represented. We will go to court to challenge the Gazette Notice that appointed the technical committee,” said the senator.

Mbarire said those appointed to the committee are experts in the coffee market, and politics should not be entertained.

“Politicians should help formulate the policies to support the growth of the nation and stop mudslinging the experts. Chelugui (Cooperative CS Simon Chelugui) appointed individuals with knowledge to help in the transition,” said Mbarire who hails from Kiamugumo village in Kirinyaga County.

Charity Nkirote, an estate farmer from Meru, called for more members to be incorporated in the committee.

Related Topics
Previous article
We will not bless your union if you are homosexual, Catholic bishop says
Next article
President Ruto appoints James Kipsiele as NYS Director General
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 23 hrs ago
Real Estate
Premium How State financing has helped firms hack off-plan mortgages
By Josphat Thiong'o 23 hrs ago
Business
Premium Businesswoman Anne Njeri at pains to prove ownership of Sh17b oil cargo
By George Orido 1 day ago
Business
Stakeholders ramp up removal of NTBs to up regional trade
.

Latest Stories

Coffee farmers irked by senator's claim on transition committee
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
1 hr ago
Premium Fresh tax crackdown dampens Christmas cheer for travellers
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Premium End of darkness? Chirchir's plans to curb frequent power blackouts
Business
By Josphat Thiong'o
2 hrs ago
How avocado exports to China are reshaping the sub-sector
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
Premium Ketraco unveils Sh350 billion plan to secure power supply
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Business
Coffee farmers irked by senator's claim on transition committee
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium Fresh tax crackdown dampens Christmas cheer for travellers
By Josphat Thiong'o 2 hrs ago
Business
Premium End of darkness? Chirchir's plans to curb frequent power blackouts
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Business
How avocado exports to China are reshaping the sub-sector

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.