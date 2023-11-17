Kenyans to enjoy low calling rates from March 2024

Communication Authority headquarters in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina.Standard]

The Communication Authority (CA) has announced that Kenyans will enjoy lower calling rates from March 2024.

This is after the Authority reviewed Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) and Fixed Termination Rates (FTR).

CA capped MTRs and FTRs at Sh0.41 per minute from Sh0.58 for all telecommunication companies which will come into effect on March 1 and will be in place for a period of two years.

Short Message Service (SMS) termination rate will remain at Sh0.05 per SMS.

“MTRs and FTRs are the costs that operators charge each other to allow customers to communicate across networks,” reads the CA statement.

These price changes however will apply to local voice traffic only, calls within the country.

“The new rate is informed by the prevailing economic environment, ICT market dynamics and the need to strike a balance between the promotion of investment and the protection of consumers, lower MTRs and FTRs means lower calling rates for consumers.”

CA says that the decision will have positive outcomes for both consumers and operators, with consumers enjoying a variety of affordable services across networks while operators will have more flexibility in developing affordable products.

“Ahead of the new rates taking effect, all operators are required to vary their Interconnection Agreements in line with the determination and file their Deeds of Variation with the latest February 1, 2024,” says CA.