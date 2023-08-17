Peter Waweru Njenga appointed Managing Director of KenGen

800 Peter Waweru Njenga is the new Managing Director of KenGen. [Sourcce: Facebook]

Peter Waweru Njenga has been appointed KenGen’s Managing Director by Board members.

In a press release on Tuesday evening, the Board said that Njenga will replace Abraham Serem, who has held the position in acting capacity since October 2022.

“The KenGen PLC Board of Directors announces the appointment of Eng. Peter Waweru Njenga is the Company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Eng. Njenga assumes the position previously held in acting capacity by Mr. Abraham Serem,” the board says.

“The Board congratulates Eng. Njenga on his appointment and further wishes to recognize and appreciate Mr Abraham Serem for his ardent leadership during the period he served in acting capacity,”

Prior to his appointment, Njenga was the General Manager for Infrastructure Development at Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC.

He also boasts of over 31 years of experience in corporate leadership and management experience in the energy sector, having joined KPLC in 1991 as a graduate trainee and risen through the ranks.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Strategic Management) from the same institution with a vast in-depth range of professional training in leadership and management from different institutions including Harvard Business School and Strathmore University.

Serem took over the reins of Kengen from Rebecca Miano after she was appointed Cabinet Secretary (CS) for East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, and Regional Development.