Goons loot factory caught up in vicious land dispute in Mlolongo

Business
 By Collins Kweyu and Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Aug 17, 2023
Smoke billows as fire rages at Megvel Cartons Limited in Mlolongo, Machakos County. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

A factory on a piece of land at the centre of a dispute between two parties in Mlolongo, Machakos County, has been broken into and costly equipment stolen by suspected goons.

Since Saturday goons have been hanging around Megvel Cartons Limited after auctioneers and police forcibly gained access and demolished a section of the factory.

On Tuesday, strangers accessed the factory and climbed all the way to the roof where they uprooted it and carted away the iron sheets in absence of police officers.

Destroyed property at Megvel Cartons Limited in Mlolongo, Machakos County. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

Megvel owners however insist they had acquired a court order stopping any auctioneers from carrying out any activity until the matter is heard and determined.

Megvel advocate Justus Obuya said an auctioneer of the person eyeing the land went to court without their knowledge and obtained an eviction order under miscellaneous application.

Even so, Obuya went to court and applied for another directive seeking that auctioneers be stopped from carrying out any activities.

The magistrate court issued stay orders and directed Mlolongo OCS to ensure peace is maintained.

Destroyed section of Megvel Cartons Limited in Mlolongo, Machakos County. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-partes the orders issued on June 30 be and is hereby stayed and the inter partes hearing be on 15th August, 2023,” the court order reads. However, Obuya claims attempts to serve Mlolongo police station were futile until the strangers stormed into the factory.

On Saturday, Mlolongo police boss Anderson Muriithi said they acted on earlier court orders secured by the auctioneers. “There was a court directive for us to maintain law and order as the auctioneers carry out their activities,” Muriithi.

He added that he had gathered reports that some people destroyed a section of the factory.

.

.

.

