Safaricom appoints new board directors

The Safaricom board has announced the appointments of Karen Kandie and Ory Okolloh to their board.

Kandie will be the Alternate Director to the Treasury Cabinet Secretary in place of Engineer Stanley Kamau while Okolloh will serve as an Independent Director replacing Professor Bitange Ndemo. Their appointments take effect from January 24, 2023.

Kandie will represent Treasury CS Professor Njuguna Ndung’u at the board during meetings and it gives her powers to act on his behalf.

Kandie is a finance specialist with over 20 years of strategic leadership and management experience in senior leadership positions in the financial services industry.

She is currently the Director, Parastatal Reforms (Financial) at the National Treasury and Economic Planning, where she leads Parastatal Reforms that are geared towards reducing fiscal pressures by making public spending more efficient and transparent.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi, and a Master of Business Administration from Murdoch University in Western Australia.

Okolloh is currently a Partner at Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures (VKAV], where she leads and implements investment-related activities, drives expansion, and supports partner companies with strategic and operational issues.

She is a seasoned corporate operator at a board level and currently serves as a member of several boards including Thomson Reuters Founders Share Trust, East African Breweries PLC, Deloitte Africa, Stanbic Foundation and Adecco Group Foundation. She is also a Trustee at the Van Leer Foundation.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Pittsburgh and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Harvard Law School.

The Board also wishes to announce the resignation of Ms Linde Watiri Muriuki from the Board of Directors with effect from 20th February 2023. The Board takes this opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of each of the Directors, throughout their tenure and wishes them well.