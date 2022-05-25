× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KenGen eyes new link road at Olkaria industrial park

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | May 25th 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | May 25th 2022
BUSINESS
A contractor works on the Moi South Lake road in Naivasha [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

KenGen is laying the ground for its much-hyped industrial park at the Olkaria geothermal field.

The power producer plans to construct a link road to the freight terminal of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) at Suswa.

The road will reduce the logistical constraints for companies interested in setting up at the planned energy park when shipping in equipment during the set-up phase and later bringing in raw materials when they begin operations.

KenGen noted that the current access to the Olkaria geothermal field through the Moi South Lake Road is limited as traffic and economic activities continue to grow.

The road, which connects with the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road, serves major industries, including numerous flower farms, hotels and tourist attractions along the route.

READ MORE

“It is thus proposed to develop alternative road access routes that seek to first mitigate the potential traffic congestion challenge and accompanying operational impacts for transportation of materials during construction and maintenance of power plants and the planned Kengen Energy Park,” said the firm in a public notice inviting consultants to express interest.

Interested firms will undertake a feasibility study on the best connectivity routes between Olkaria geothermal fields and the Naivasha SGR freight terminal.

“The new road will open up Olkaria to the SGR terminal and thus stimulate the development of the proposed KenGen Energy Park.”

The industrial park, which has been in the pipeline for years, is expected to enable the firm to sell electricity directly to the companies that will set up there.

The firms, mostly industries with high energy needs, could see a relatively lower power bill as they will be getting power directly from the producer and in close proximity to the production plants thus lower transmission losses and distribution costs.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Players reject plan to merge tourism agencies
Stakeholders in the tourism sector have opposed plans to merge Kenya Tourism Board with other agencies under the new Promotion Kenya (PK) banner. 
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

High prices of goods blamed for costly dollar, supply disruptions
High prices of goods blamed for costly dollar, supply disruptions

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Applications open for Google startups funding

By James Wanzala | 22 minutes ago

Applications open for Google startups funding
Bamburi, IFC to boost procurement opportunities for women

By Moses Omusolo | 22 minutes ago

Bamburi, IFC to boost procurement opportunities for women
Ecobank inks partnership deal with varsities to train women in leadership

By Moses Omusolo | 22 minutes ago

Ecobank inks partnership deal with varsities to train women in leadership
Obinna Ukwuani: The techie behind top African bank's digital drive

By Wainaina Wambu | 22 minutes ago

Obinna Ukwuani: The techie behind top African bank's digital drive
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC