KenGen eyes new link road at Olkaria industrial park

A contractor works on the Moi South Lake road in Naivasha [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

KenGen is laying the ground for its much-hyped industrial park at the Olkaria geothermal field.

The power producer plans to construct a link road to the freight terminal of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) at Suswa.

The road will reduce the logistical constraints for companies interested in setting up at the planned energy park when shipping in equipment during the set-up phase and later bringing in raw materials when they begin operations.

KenGen noted that the current access to the Olkaria geothermal field through the Moi South Lake Road is limited as traffic and economic activities continue to grow.

The road, which connects with the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road, serves major industries, including numerous flower farms, hotels and tourist attractions along the route.

“It is thus proposed to develop alternative road access routes that seek to first mitigate the potential traffic congestion challenge and accompanying operational impacts for transportation of materials during construction and maintenance of power plants and the planned Kengen Energy Park,” said the firm in a public notice inviting consultants to express interest.

Interested firms will undertake a feasibility study on the best connectivity routes between Olkaria geothermal fields and the Naivasha SGR freight terminal.

“The new road will open up Olkaria to the SGR terminal and thus stimulate the development of the proposed KenGen Energy Park.”

The industrial park, which has been in the pipeline for years, is expected to enable the firm to sell electricity directly to the companies that will set up there.

The firms, mostly industries with high energy needs, could see a relatively lower power bill as they will be getting power directly from the producer and in close proximity to the production plants thus lower transmission losses and distribution costs.

