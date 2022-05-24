× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tea production drop by 31m kilos in a year

BUSINESS
By Nikko Tanui | May 24th 2022 | 1 min read
By Nikko Tanui | May 24th 2022
BUSINESS
A farmer picking tea in Kericho. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Tea production dropped in the country by 38 million kilogrammes in the past one year, the tea agency has announced.

The Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) report blamed the reduction in production on climate change and revealed that the country produced 538m kg compared to the 570m kg recorded in 2020.

Peris Mudida, the board’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, said the lower production was experienced in the first eight months of the year and the delayed onset and poorly distributed rainfall during the short rainfall season.

“The rainfall was poor throughout the country, especially in the months and October and November and also in December over the western highlands of the country due to La Nina weather conditions,” she said.

The effects of adverse weather conditions were more pronounced in tea-growing areas within the East of Rift.

READ MORE

According to the TBK report released during the occasion to mark Word Tea celebrations held in Kericho, production within the region was lower by 21.46 million kg from 201.05 million kg recorded in 2020 to 179.59 million kilos.

In the West of Rift, production dropped by 10.25m kg from 368.48m kg recorded in 2020 to 358.23m kg. Nonetheless, the auction prices improved from an average of $2.01 per kilogramme for the year 2020 to $2.10 per kilogram of tea. [Nikko Tanui]

“Smallholder sub-sector had significant improvement in average prices,” said Mudida.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
KCB confirms CEO Joshua Oigara's exit
The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) has confirmed the exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joshua Oigara.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

High prices of goods blamed for costly dollar, supply disruptions
High prices of goods blamed for costly dollar, supply disruptions

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How Paul Russo saved Chase Bank from sure death when it reopened for business

By Lee Mwiti | 52 minutes ago

How Paul Russo saved Chase Bank from sure death when it reopened for business
KCB confirms CEO Joshua Oigara's exit

By Brian Okoth | 3 hours ago

KCB confirms CEO Joshua Oigara's exit
Capital is here, what do we do about talent and skills?

By Mesh Alloys | 5 hours ago

Capital is here, what do we do about talent and skills?
The big dividend drought at the Nairobi Securities Exchange

By Patrick Alushula | 12 hours ago

The big dividend drought at the Nairobi Securities Exchange
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC