× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Power bounces back to post profit of Sh1.5 billion

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | October 31st 2021

Kenya Power has bounced back to profitability in the year to June 2021 on account of growth in revenues. This is attributed to a huge demand for electricity and reduced costs.

The firm reported a net profit of Sh1.49 billion over the financial year, an improvement from a loss of Sh939 million registered in the same period last year.

The firm on Friday attributed the profit to the demand for electricity defying the impact of Covid-19.

READ MORE

 Shocking cover-up at Kenya Power

 The sins of power producer

 Stop the gravy train and usher in a new energy regime

 Ethiopia geothermal works on course - KenGen

The pandemic had in the initial months seen a drop in power consumption but appears to have recovered and even surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Revenues grew to Sh144 billion in June 2021 from Sh133 billion in June 2020. The power utility firm said it also reduced the cost of servicing loans through renegotiation of terms for some of its short term borrowings and extended the tenure.

This resulted in finance costs going down to Sh9 billion from Sh12.4 billion the previous year.

"The positive growth is attributable to an 8.4 per cent increase in electricity revenue (excluding foreign exchange surcharge and fuel recovery) resulting from growth in electricity sales… and a decrease in operating costs. In addition, finance costs went down by Sh3.4 billion,” said the power distributor.

"Finance costs reduced following the partial conversion of overdrafts and continued repayment of commercial loans. In addition, the unrealised foreign exchange losses reduced due to prudent planning of foreign exchange transactions.”

The firm noted that its operating expenses were reduced by 17 per cent from Sh47.83 billion to Sh39.86 billion. This is due to lower provisions owing to enhanced revenue collection, prudent cost management and resource optimisation initiatives implemented during the year." The firm also said it had reduced system losses to 22.7 per cent by June 2021, which had earlier risen to a high of 25.2 per cent.

The firm attributed the reduction in system losses to improved metering, including replacement of faulty meters, curbing electricity theft arising from meter by-passes and illegal connections.

Despite the improvement, the firm is however yet to achieve the 19.9 per cent recommended by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The government has moved to reform Kenya Power and the electricity sector - aimed at lowering the cost of power by 33 per cent by December. The recommendations include renegotiation of power purchase agreements with independent power producers.

The State has started implementing some of the recommendations and recently declared Kenya Power a special government project. The President also carried out a mini cabinet reshuffle that saw Monica Juma named Energy Cabinet Secretary with Gordon Kihalangwa as Principal Secretary.

RELATED VIDEOS

Steaming Profits: KENGEN, has announced a 13.9 billion shillings profit before tax

Co-op bank grows in profitability despite odds

Mataifa ya Kenya na Uganda yakaa kiza cha mchana

Share this story
Overcoming data protection challenges in financial institutions
The risk of data theft and tampering has given rise to a number of data protection measures, both at the systemic and institutional levels.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance
List: All 17 companies awarded by President Uhuru for exemplary tax compliance

NEWS

By Elvince Joshua

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Overcoming data protection challenges in financial institutions

By Davis Ayako | 27 minutes ago

Overcoming data protection challenges in financial institutions
How to check if you are listed on CRB

By Mireri Junior | 8 hours ago

How to check if you are listed on CRB
Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months

By Patrick Alushula | 12 hours ago

Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months
KRA raises alarm over counterfeits in alcohol market

By Phares Mutembei | 13 hours ago

KRA raises alarm over counterfeits in alcohol market
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC