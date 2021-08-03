× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Safaricom saves Sh2.3 billion from Covid-19 tax relief

BUSINESS
By Frankline Sunday | August 3rd 2021

Safaricom Sacco Chairman Paul Masava, ICT PS Jerome Ochieng and Safaricom Chief Corporate Affairs  Stephen Chege cut the cake to mark the 20th Safaricom Sacco Ltd anniversary.[Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Mobile service provider Safaricom reaped Sh2.3 billion in tax benefits, following the move by the National Treasury to introduce tax incentives for corporates to help them weather the economic disruption from Covid-19 last year.

According to Safaricom’s annual report, the tax bill reduced by Sh2.3 billion due to corporate tax incentives, although new laws reducing wear and tear allowance cut the benefits accrued.

“On April 25, 2020, the State enacted the Tax Law (Amendment) Act, 2020 which reduced the corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent,” explains the firm in its annual report.  “The new rate of 25 per cent was applicable for the period between April and December 2020. Resulting from this change, the company’s total corporate income tax reduced by Sh2.3 billion.”

 Pandemic has altered attitudes towards life insurance cover

 Top CEOs in Kenya pocketed Sh1.8b in perks during Covid-19

 I am not too old to lead Kenya, says Raila

 Covid-19: Kenya records 24 deaths, 591 cases in last 24 hours

Last year, Treasury Cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani announced temporary tax cuts that included a two per cent reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) to 14 per cent as part of measures to cushion the economy from the pandemic.

Safaricom however says the benefits from the tax breaks were eroded by reduced allowances in other avenues. According to the telco, the revised tax rates also reduced wear and tear allowances for various categories of assets. “Safaricom’s wear and tear allowance for the year was Sh20.5 billion in the 12 months ended 31 March 2021. If the rates had not been changed, the wear and tear allowance would have been Sh36.5 billion.”

Safaricom paid out Sh105.9 billion in duties, taxes and licence fees to Treasury last year and Sh915 billion since inception. 

State renews plan to unmask proxy owners of firms
Business Registration Service boss Kenneth Gathuma seeks compliance even as they face delays in processing pending applications.
Epra in dilemma over locals, county roles in mini-grids
The move to have counties get monetary benefits from the development of mini-grids in their locality has left the energy regulator in a dilemma.

