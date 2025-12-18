Insurers keen to adopt AI, IoT in service delivery

Insurance firms are warming up to adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in delivery of service as the technology becomes critical in their business.

AI and Internet of Things (IoT) are the go-to technologies in this space.

Such has seen life policy provider Pioneer launching an AI and IoT transformation program in service delivery to clients.

The move is part of the insurer’s strategic plan for its centennial celebrations as it moves to hit a hundred years since inception.

Group Managing Director David Rono said the AI and IoT is one way of making insurance affordable to all.

“This is landmark initiative that positions us on the path to a digital, data-driven, and sustainable future,” he said.

Rono who spoke in Eldoret during the launch, said that the new program is not merely a technological shift but a strategic leap toward realising the company’s corporate ambition for 2039 — to make Pioneer Insurance a dominant, innovative, and sustainable market leader.

The AI and IoT drive, he said, reflects Pioneer’s shared aspiration to harness innovation and technology in ways that transform the company’s operation, and how it serves customers, and the impact to society.

“By embracing digital transformation, we aim to overcome barriers of affordability, awareness, accessibility, and trust, ensuring insurance becomes more inclusive and relevant to every village and household in Kenya,” said Rono.

The company’s General Insurance Managing Director Milka Kinyua, said the firm envisions a company where technology strengthens human connection, AI enables to anticipate customer needs, and IoT helps protect what matters most in real time.

“Our decisions will be data-informed, and our customers will enjoy personalized solutions designed around their lives and aspirations,” she said.

The program will unfold in two key phases. The first will focus on strategy and capacity building — developing our AI and ICT Strategies (2025–2029), establishing a Corporate AI Policy Framework, and rolling out an AI and Digital Skills Training Program to empower every member of staff.”