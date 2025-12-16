×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Chinese investors channel billions into Africa's energy and industrial sectors

By Benard Orwongo | Dec. 16, 2025

The Nairobi Express Way from UpperHill Nairobi on April 28, 2025.[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Chinese investors are ramping up investments in Africa’s energy, transport and industrial sectors, with a strong focus on renewable power, electric mobility, manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

Key areas attracting funding include solar and wind energy projects, electric vehicles such as scooters and delivery bikes, automotive manufacturing, real estate, banking, agriculture and transport logistics.

In Kenya, Chinese-backed initiatives are targeting the development of transport corridors, digital infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and geothermal energy.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Zimbabwe is set to benefit from a planned $100 million scooter manufacturing and assembly plant, which is expected to create about 5,000 jobs.

Some African companies are also being prepared for listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with plans to cross-list on Chinese exchanges within the next two years. This move is expected to give them access to Chinese equity capital. Eligible sectors include mining, fintech, banking, real estate, agriculture and industrial manufacturing.

Hong Kong–headquartered investment banking firm Treadway is facilitating these partnerships. The firm currently works with 37 Chinese investors and plans to expand the number to 100 by 2028, with each investor capable of funding projects worth up to $500 million.

Treadway said its approach prioritises public-private partnerships and long-term equity investments rather than debt financing.

The strategy has already borne fruit in South Africa, where electric vehicle and green technology manufacturer Agilitee secured funding from a Chinese investor after a delegation led by Treadway visited China alongside South African government officials.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

China-Kenya Ties China Infrastructure Chinese Investors
.

Latest Stories

Early Christmas for elderly in Machakos as foundation steps in with food, cash
Early Christmas for elderly in Machakos as foundation steps in with food, cash
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
56 mins ago
Nairobi County approves two menstrual off days for women employees
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
1 hr ago
Chinese investors channel billions into Africa's energy and industrial sectors
Business
By Benard Orwongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Survivors recall horror of Sondu-Oyugis crash that left 10 wedding guests dead
By Stanley Ongwae 8 hrs ago
Survivors recall horror of Sondu-Oyugis crash that left 10 wedding guests dead
How stolen phone exposed killer behind Baringo businesswoman's murder
By Yvonne Chepkwony 8 hrs ago
How stolen phone exposed killer behind Baringo businesswoman's murder
How man's tongue cost him 28-year career in sexual harassment case
By Kamau Muthoni 9 hrs ago
How man's tongue cost him 28-year career in sexual harassment case
The Jirongo crash: Why evidence matters more than closure
By Gitile Naituli 11 hrs ago
The Jirongo crash: Why evidence matters more than closure
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved