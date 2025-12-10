KTDA rejects claims of Sh26 billion debt mismanagement

KTDA Chairman Chege Kirundi during an interview at Majani Plaza along Koinange Street on March 19, 2025. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has dismissed allegations of financial mismanagement, insisting that all commodity loans flagged by the regulator were fully cleared as of September 2025, while long-term inter-factory borrowings remain under structured repayment schedules and within approved policy guidelines.

Responding to an audit report by the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) that alleged KTDA-run factories owe more than Sh26 billion in improperly sanctioned loans, the agency said it had not officially received the audit findings and are willing to clarify any outstanding issues.