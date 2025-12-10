×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenyan tea exports drop in September, TBK says

By Boniface Gikandi | Dec. 10, 2025

Workers use tea picking machine on a tea farm in Nandi Hills. [File, Standard]

Kenyan tea weighing 48.8 million kgs was exported to 60 destinations in September 2025, reflecting a drop compared to 50,927,94 kgs in the same period last year.

A report by the Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) states that the variance of 2.1 million kgs was attributed to adverse weather conditions in the east and west regions of the rift.

In the month under review, Pakistan bought the highest volumes of 18.1 million kgs, followed by Egypt, 9.3 million kgs, reflecting 18.5 million kgs and 7.6 million kgs of the previous year, respectively.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

TBK Chief Executive Officer Willy Mutai noted that other key export destinations for Kenyan tea were the UK, UAE, India, Russia, Oman,  Iran, Poland, and Yemen. 

“Value-added tea was shipped to 26 market destinations, which included the United Kingdom, Somalia, Yemen, Ireland, United States, Burkina Faso, India, Cote D'ivoire, among others,” read part of the report dated November 17.

 In the local sales category, the report expounds that 3.13 million kgs were sold compared to 2.74 million kgs in the same month last year.

“The local tea sales have been on a declining trend; consumption of tea is expected to increase into the future due to enhanced affordability to the consumers following the removal of VAT on all Kenya tea supplied into the local market and zero rating of packaging materials through the Finance Act, 2025,” said Mutai.

In the month under review, the tea farmers produced 42.51 million kgs, compared to 42.41 million kgs recorded during the same period of last year.

Across the regions, the output was slightly higher, with the independent/private tea factories recording a 10.27 per cent increase in production from 10.01 million kgs to 11.04 million kgs. Within the Estates factories, the increase was relatively lower at 2.86 per cent from 11.11 million kgs to 11.43 million kgs.   

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenyan Tea Exports TBK CEO Willy Mutai Tea Exports To Pakistan Finance Act, 2025
.

Latest Stories

KTDA rejects claims of Sh26 billion debt mismanagement
KTDA rejects claims of Sh26 billion debt mismanagement
Business
By Brian Ngugi
29 mins ago
RB Leipzig appoint first woman CEO in German football
Football
By AFP
32 mins ago
New Unicef, Standard Chartered programme targets jobs for young women
National
By Ryan Kerubo
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

KTDA rejects claims of Sh26 billion debt mismanagement
By Brian Ngugi 29 mins ago
KTDA rejects claims of Sh26 billion debt mismanagement
Safaricom's debut green bond oversubscribed 175pc, raises Sh20b
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Safaricom's debut green bond oversubscribed 175pc, raises Sh20b
Man accused of trafficking Kenyans to Russia to plead to amended charges
By Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago
Man accused of trafficking Kenyans to Russia to plead to amended charges
Ex-Telkom workers win Sh45.57 million payout after 19-year court battle
By Daniel Chege 1 day ago
Ex-Telkom workers win Sh45.57 million payout after 19-year court battle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved