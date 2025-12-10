×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mbadi: Kenya spends half of its tax revenue servicing debt

By David Njaaga | Dec. 10, 2025
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi. [Screen grab]

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has revealed that Kenya can no longer rely on higher taxes or fresh borrowing to fund major infrastructure, warning that nearly half of all tax revenue now goes to debt repayment.

Mbadi said on Wednesday, December 10, that the government plans to remove commercially viable infrastructure projects from line ministries and transfer them to specialised companies to attract private capital and create jobs for youth.

The restructuring targets profitable ventures such as tollable dual carriageways, commercial dams and energy generation projects, leaving ministries to handle policy formulation and non-commercial rural infrastructure.

"We are taking away from these ministries commercially viable projects," Mbadi said while on Spice FM.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"The roads that can be tolled and dualed would be taken away. The dams that can be done, which are commercially viable, will be taken away," he added.

The Treasury CS noted that ministries will retain responsibility for policy development in their sectors and continue implementing non-commercial projects such as rural roads that cannot generate toll revenue.

Mbadi cited the need for heavy infrastructure investment to achieve 7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth and match job creation with the number of youth graduating from colleges and training institutions.

Kenya's economy grew below 5 per cent last year.

The CS outlined three funding options for infrastructure development: raising taxes, increasing borrowing or attracting private investment  through innovative financing models. He ruled out the first two options.

"Option A is to come for your money, the salary that you have. I don't think you have any money left to give us," Mbadi said, adding, “And in fact, if anything, you want us to reduce the tax rates."

He noted the government currently spends close to 50 per cent of tax revenue on debt servicing, making additional borrowing unsustainable.

The cabinet secretary identified several infrastructure gaps hampering economic growth and investor confidence.

He said the Nairobi-Malaba highway to Uganda, Kenya's major trading partner, remains in poor condition, with travellers spending an entire day on the road. He also cited congestion on Thika Road and the Namanga highway.

Mbadi said high energy costs and unreliable power supply discourage investors, necessitating additional megawatts to the national grid.

He added that the country must transition from rain-fed to irrigated agriculture through dam construction.

He mentioned the failed public-private partnership attempt to upgrade Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as an example of infrastructure projects requiring alternative financing models. "We must admit that for our economy to create job opportunities for our youth, which is our biggest concern at the moment, we still require heavy investment in infrastructure projects," he said.

The restructuring aims to run commercially viable projects "with that business mind" while maintaining government oversight on sector policies, he explained.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

John Mbadi Higher Taxes Infrastructure Investment Debt Servicing
.

Latest Stories

How Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary expansion will boost black rhino population
How Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary expansion will boost black rhino population
Environment & Climate
By Ronald Kipruto
34 mins ago
Bishop Kathy Kiuna pens moving tribute on late husband's birthday, wedding anniversary
County
By Manuel Ntoyai
53 mins ago
Court of Appeal sets date to hear appeals over housing levy
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Safaricom's debut green bond oversubscribed 175pc, raises Sh20b
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Safaricom's debut green bond oversubscribed 175pc, raises Sh20b
Tanzania marks muted Freedom Day as protests fade in lockdown
By Francis Ontomwa 2 hrs ago
Tanzania marks muted Freedom Day as protests fade in lockdown
Activists accuse Tanzania of digital blackout to hide poll abuses
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Activists accuse Tanzania of digital blackout to hide poll abuses
Why Senators are demanding justice for gold clash victims
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Why Senators are demanding justice for gold clash victims
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved