Government rebrands Public Benefits Authority

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo during the launch of the rebranded Public Benefit Organisations Regulatory Authority and website in Nairobi, on December 9, 2025. [Courtesy]

The government has rebranded the Public Benefit Organisations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) formerly the NGOs Co-ordination Board.

This is part of an ambitious plan to overhaul oversight in the non-profit sector, signalling a new phase of transparency, professionalism, and alignment with national development priorities.

Speaking during the launch of the new brand and website in Nairobi, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the rebranding aligns with government guidelines for service delivery, user experience, recognizability, aesthetics, and digital assets, while also reflecting the commitment to align the sector with national priorities.

"The Act provides for a more vibrant, accountable, transparent, and partnership-driven PBO sector. I am confident that the new branding reflects the Authority’s commitment to being more responsive to stakeholder needs and enhancing its visibility," said Dr. Omollo.

Beyond visual identity, Dr Omollo challenged the Authority to strengthen regulatory oversight, improve service delivery, and deepen engagement with the public and sector stakeholders.

"While it may not be difficult to follow the rules in your Brand Manual, it is much harder to live up to the commitments of your new identity. You will now be expected to embody the ideals of your brand in every action, demonstrating in practice what you stand for and what you represent," he said.

The PBO Authority is responsible for the registration and regulation of all NGOs, foundations, and charitable organisations in Kenya. The move forms part of the phased operationalisation of the Public Benefit Organisations Act, which was conceived to modernize the sector, promote transparency, and enhance accountability.

"The Authority will now be under intense public scrutiny more than ever before. You have set standards for yourselves which you must meet. Your communication must be professional, transparent, and authoritative. The public will expect no less," Dr Omollo said.

The Authority officially unveiled its new logo, visual identity, and website, developed in collaboration with the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency and the ICT Authority.

The CEO Laxmana P. Kiptoo said the rebrand marks the beginning of a new chapter in strengthening public confidence in the body.

“The idea of developing a new brand started last year after the operationalisation of the Public Benefit Organisations Act, following a directive by His Excellency the President. We listened to our key stakeholders, and their voices on the need for a friendlier, more responsive, efficient and effective regulator were loud and clear,” said Dr Kiptoo.

Board Chairperson Mwambu Mabongah said the brand launch is a significant milestone in the Authority’s evolution and a clear symbol of its commitment to serving Kenyans better.

“The launch of this brand is a powerful statement of who we are, what we stand for, and how we intend to serve the people of Kenya. It reflects our commitment to transparency, efficiency, accountability, partnership and the protection of the common good,” he said.

PBORA is mandated to register and regulate NGOs, foundations and charitable organisations across the country.