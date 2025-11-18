Sales teams confront change from hard selling to trust and value

Byron Osiro launches his book From Red to Green at Romo House, Westlands, as Jubilee Health CEO Njeri Jomo, former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and other participants look on. [Manuel Ntoyai, Standard]

Kenya’s corporate sales teams risk losing clients as aggressive tactics give way to trust and value-driven engagement.

This was the message as industry and creative professionals gathered at Romo House in Westlands recently to highlight growing interest in strategies that blend practical skills with human connection in sales.

Executives, sales professionals and journalists attended the event to reflect broader curiosity about approaches that move beyond traditional transactional selling.

Speakers at the event noted that success in today’s market requires navigating uncertainty, learning from setbacks and focusing on purposeful engagement with clients.

“From the stumbles to the breakthroughs, I wanted to capture the reality of the sales journey,” said Byron Osiro, an award-winning sales manager who used the platform to launch his book, From Red to Green.

The publication outlines strategies for transforming sales performance while emphasising human connection in client engagement.

Jubilee Health CEO Njeri Jomo, the chief guest, said the book addresses gaps often ignored in traditional sales training, particularly the role of integrity and emotional intelligence in building client relationships.

“From Red to Green offers lessons not just for professionals but for anyone navigating growth,” noted Jomo.

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, who graced the occasion, observed that collaboration and mentorship remain critical to success in Kenya’s corporate sector.

“Byron’s story is a reminder that no one succeeds alone. The people who guide us, challenge us and hold us accountable are the real catalysts of a thriving career,” said Muthama.

Representatives from House of Wealth, Osiro’s publishing partners, said the book blends storytelling with practical strategy, guiding readers through the emotional and operational realities of the sales cycle.

It positions value-based engagement, relationship-building and mindset development as essential tools for navigating the evolving corporate landscape.

Osiro said the book draws on his experience turning setbacks into milestones and offers guidance for professionals aiming to achieve consistent performance while fostering meaningful client relationships.