UN agencies turn to China to plug Kenya aid shortfalls after Trump funding cuts

China’s Charge d’Affaires in Nairobi Zhang Zhizhong moderates a conference. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Several United Nations (UN) agencies are courting China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) for partnerships to secure life-saving funding in Kenya, a potential lifeline that officials say could offer relief to underfunded projects following massive cuts to US foreign aid during the Trump administration.

The recent massive cuts to US foreign aid, initiated during the second term of the Trump administration, have crippled key programmes in Kenya such as in health and education sectors and left their implementation in limbo.