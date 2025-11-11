Processor taps schools to grow market share

Milk processor Brookside Dairy is leveraging its partnership with educational institutions to further grow its market share.

The processor says the partnership also seeks to improve nutrition levels for better academic outcomes, including improved retention rates for pupils in schools.

The processor, which has partnered with the national head teachers’ lobby, the Kenya Primary Schools Headteachers Association (KEPSHA), says it has made deeper investments in its product value chain to ensure sustained high-quality products to its customers.

Brookside’s Director of Marketing, Reza Chabokro said more institutions are warming up to the initiative.

“Our efficient national distribution network guarantees the availability of our products to schools throughout the country. We are delighted by the interest schools have shown in our full cream powder and white milk, and we are determined to service this niche market with quality products,” Chabokro said yesterday in Mombasa, during this year’s KEPSHA conference at Sheikh Zayed Children’s Centre.

“For the past three decades, Brookside Dairy has been at the forefront in supplying the market with high-quality dairy products that satisfy the ever-changing needs and preferences of our consumers. We offer the widest array of products, all of which meet the highest international standards in quality.”

During the event, Brookside presented Sh1 million to KEPSHA, being cash sponsorship for the event, and another Sh1.8 million in products and merchandise to the school heads.

Chabokro said Brookside would continue to prioritise product research and development to ensure that the processor continues to keep pace with the ever-changing needs of consumers of dairy products.

“We shall continue to evaluate market demand, analyse conditions and competition, and identify our target audience’s needs, expectations, and pain points. The goal is to create products that meet user needs, reduce risks, and enhance user satisfaction,” Chabokro said.