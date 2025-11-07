China's Chery eyes Kenyan auto market with low-cost SUVs

Aurelien Glay, Caetano Kenya, Managing Director and Dr Sylvia Agani Caetano Kenya Commercial and Marketing Director during the unveiling of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. [Courtesy, Caetano Kenya]

Chinese automaker Chery launched in Kenya on Thursday, introducing a range of SUVs as it seeks to gain a foothold in one of Africa's most competitive car markets, with plans to start local assembly next year.

The arrival of Chery, part of a wave of Chinese brands expanding in Kenya and the rest of Africa, intensifies the battle for market share, particularly in the fast-growing sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment.

Its local partner, Caetano Kenya, unveiled three models - the Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro Max - with prices starting from Sh3.9 million, targeting what it called ‘accessible luxury’.

Chery will ride on Caetano Kenya's established multi-brand network, which includes showrooms and service centres across the country supporting brands like Hyundai, Kia, Renault, Ford, and JMC.

This existing infrastructure is expected to provide an immediate advantage in sales, service, and parts availability. Aurelien Glay, Caetano Kenya, Managing Director and Dr Sylvia Agani Caetano Kenya Commercial and Marketing Director during the unveiling of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. [Courtesy, Caetano Kenya]

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for mobility in Kenya," Aurélien Glay, Managing Director of Caetano Kenya, said at the launch, announcing that local assembly of Chery vehicles would begin in 2026.

The move "is designed to create jobs, enable transfer of skills, accelerate industrial growth, and generate greater local value," Glay said.

Chery joins other Chinese automakers, competing for share in Kenya, which is one of Africa's most competitive car markets.

The brand's entry targets a growing segment of Kenya's middle-class, who are increasingly seeking new, zero-mileage vehicles that offer modern safety and technology features.

This strategy positions Chery to compete not only with other new car brands but also in a market long dominated by imported second-hand cars, by offering a premium ownership experience at an accessible price point.

The automaker is riding a wave of global growth. Last year, Chery's worldwide sales jumped 38 per cent to 2.6 million vehicles, making it the world's 12th largest automaker, according to industry data.

Model of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. [Courtesy, Caetano Kenya]

In Kenya, Chery will leverage Caetano's existing network and offer a seven-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty to attract customers in a market where consumers often worry about after-sales service for newer brands.

The company is aiming to sell 200 to 400 vehicles in its first 12 months, a target that reflects the growing appetite for modern SUVs in Kenya, Glay said.

Chery's launch lineup includes the flagship Tiggo 8 Pro Max, a seven-seater SUV aimed at executives and families, and the more compact Tiggo 4 Pro for city driving. All models come with features such as intelligent voice control, 360-degree cameras and advanced driver-assistance systems.

The Salvador Caetano Group was founded in 1946 and now operates in 41 countries including Kenya with over 7,000 employees, generating annual revenue of approximately 2.5 billion euros.