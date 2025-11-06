Survival or strategy? More CEOs set eyes on mergers, acquisitions

Gerald Kasimu, Head of Advisory at KPMG Africa. [Courtesy]

The number of chief executives eyeing mergers and acquisitions has increased in the latest KPMG Africa CEO Outlook report, which raises questions of whether it is just a strategy or the lone survival option for businesses in the current economic conditions.

The report by the audit and tax advisory firm shows that this year alone, 86 per cent of African CEOs have lined up plans for acquisition within the next three years. This is up from 77 per cent in 2024. Perhaps, this view, could also be explained by the muted positive change in how the CEOs perceive growth in their respective industries and countries.