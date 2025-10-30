Cooking diplomacy on the menu as Kenya hosts first Africa-Chinese cuisine contest

Visiting Chinese Chefs prepare food during the inaugural Africa Championship of Chinese Cuisine. [Courtesy, Chinese Embassy]

Kenya on Thursday hosted the inaugural Africa Championship of Chinese Cuisine, an event officials said would strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties between China and African nations.

The competition, held at the Kenya Utalii College in Nairobi, brought together 40 teams from across the continent. It is a key event in the ongoing China-Kenya Culture and Tourism Season, initiated after President William Ruto's state visit to China in April.

In a statement, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan framed the event as a celebration of shared culture and exchange.

"Cuisine is a reflection of civilization, and food serves as a bridge of exchange," Guo said. She noted that Chinese food has become a "comforting taste of home" for the Chinese community in Kenya and a window to Chinese culture for Kenyans.

The ambassador highlighted the natural fusion occurring between Chinese culinary techniques and African ingredients, citing innovations like using local bovine bones for soup and the creation of "African Spicy Chicken." A senior Chef prepares food during the inaugural Africa Championship of Chinese Cuisine. [Courtesy, Chinese Embassy]

"The vitality of cuisine lies in both inheritance and innovation, and the power of culture lies in both tradition and inclusiveness," she said.

The event also underscores Kenya's role as a hub for hospitality training in East Africa. The choice of Kenya Utalii College, a leading institution for tourism and hospitality, as the venue points to the growing professional exchange between the two countries in the sector.

Ambassador Guo connected the culinary event to broader diplomatic achievements, specifically the recent agreement between the Chinese and Kenyan leaders to elevate bilateral relations.

The two nations agreed to build a "China-Kenya Community with a Shared Future for the New Era," positioning their partnership as a model for China-Africa relations. Visiting Chinese Chefs prepare food during the inaugural Africa Championship of Chinese Cuisine. [Courtesy, Chinese Embassy]

Organised by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry and the Kenya Chinese Cuisine and Culture Association, the championship aims to showcase the charm of Chinese cuisine and promote skill exchange. Contestants are competing in various categories, interpreting classic dishes and creating new fusion cuisine.

"The journey of Chinese cuisine in Africa is a vivid story of cultural exchange and fusion," Guo said, expressing hope that the event would "inject new vitality" into the China-Africa relationship.