Coffee nets Sh411 million at the auction signalling strong market demand

A farmer affiliated to Gachatha Coffee Factory in Nyeri, sorts out berries. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) generated Sh 411.8 million after the auction of 7,135 bags of coffee during the weekly market.

The market fetched less compared to Sh 565.4 million of last week after the sale of 8,674 bags of coffee.

In the auction, 10 coffee brokers participated offering 1,069 bags of grade AA and 1,989 bags of grade AB.

In the auction, factories allied to the Alliance Berries Limited and New KPCU achieved the highest price where Nyeri based Kiamariga achieved the highest price Sh 61,436, for the grade AA marketed by Alliance Berries Limited, followed by Kabunyeria Sh 60,853, Lucas Estate Sh 60,336.

Others are Menu estate Sh59,173, Kapchepoi factory Sh 59,819.

“Alliance Berries auctioned 1,346 bags for Sh76.5 million, New KPCU 1,300 bags ( Sh75 million), Kirinyaga Slopes 891bags( Sh53.6 million), KCCE 725 bags ( Sh 44 million),” outlined NCE report.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u in her report says 16 coffee buyers participated in the auction, with Ibero Kenya leading with 1,633 bags, Louis Dreyfus 1,537 bags, Taylor Winch 1,155 bags, C.Dormans 503 bags among others.

“We are encouraging the farmers to continue using the NCE online trading platform, for competitive coffee prices,” said Ms Ndung’u.