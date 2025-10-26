×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

New Africa Trade Bank boss defends sovereignty, unveils plan for factories

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 26, 2025
An illustrative photo of the new African Export-Import Bank President George Elombi.

The new president of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), George Elombi, on Saturday pledged a strategic pivot away from financing raw material exports and toward building factories and jobs within Africa, while launching a fierce defence of the lender's sovereignty against what he termed "increasingly hostile" external attacks.

In his inaugural speech after assuming office, Elombi outlined an ambitious plan focused on financing local processing zones, developing a pan-African stablecoin, and mobilising domestic capital, even as he hit out at unnamed critics for what he described as a "coordinated attack on African sovereignty."

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank President George Elombi Afreximbank Sovereignity Afreximbank Africa Funding Plan
.

Latest Stories

Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Opinion
By Wycliffe Osabwa
12 mins ago
Muthoni Likimani: 100-year-old Mau Mau veteran still going strong
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
12 mins ago
Africa needs to change strategy in today's multipolar world
Opinion
By James Shikwati
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 12 mins ago
Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 12 mins ago
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
By Joackim Bwana 12 mins ago
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
By Willis Oketch 12 mins ago
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved