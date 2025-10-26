CS, standards agency bosses root for quality to boost competitiveness

KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari, Energy PS Juma Mukhwana, ARSO Secretary General Hermogene Nsengimana and National Standards Council Chairman Chris Wamalwa cut the Cake during the World Metrology day in Nairobi on May 20,2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Protection of consumers, production of quality and standard products will help Kenya become an industrial hub for the region.

Also, local enterprises need to produce quality goods to attract investments.

These were the key discussions at the 10th Kenya Quality Awards 2025 Gala dinner held in Nairobi on Friday, where the quality of goods was highlighted as the bridge that connects policy to practice, ensuring inclusive, sustainable, and globally credible industrial growth.

Speaking at the gala event, the National Standards Council Chairman at Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Chris Wamalwa said Kenya cannot speak of exporting under the African Continental Free Trade Area without harmonising standards. “We cannot speak of protecting consumers if we do not enforce the standards that safeguard their safety and dignity”.

He urged local producers to seek Kebs certification to grow their trade without borders.

“Certification doesn’t just validate a product; it opens doors to markets, to credibility, and to national pride,” Wamalwa said.

He said strong governance, oversight, and alignment with international best practices will ensure Kenya’s quality infrastructure remains responsive to emerging trends, such as green manufacturing and digital trade, to ethical governance and climate resilience.

The ceremony brought together regulators, academia, and industry in a bid to bridge the gap between policy and impact. Trade, Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said quality goods will put Kenya on the global stage. “When we talk about building a stronger economy, we are really talking about building a culture of quality, where every Kenyan enterprise, big or small, embraces the discipline of excellence,” Kinyanjui said.

He said the ministry is investing in systems that strengthen national quality infrastructure, standards, testing, certification, and accreditation; and invited the private sector, academia, regulators and nnovators to join in the push for quality goods produced locally.

Kebs Managing Director Esther Ngari urged enterprises to reimagine quality not as a checklist, but as a mindset. Ms Ngari said quality is a cornerstone of Kenya’s economic transformation that drives efficiency, builds trust in markets and fuels exports.