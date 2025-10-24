Standard journalist Rosa Agutu wins OFAB 2025 media awards

Standard Group journalist Rosa Agutu after receiving the television and overall Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB-Kenya), Media Awards, 2025, in Nairobi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Standard Group journalist Rosa Agutu has won the television and overall Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB-Kenya), Media Awards, 2025, in recognition of her excellence in science and innovation reporting across Africa.

Rosa expressed her excitement and gratitude upon receiving the award.

“I’m truly honoured to receive this award. I thank the organisers for creating a platform that celebrates science journalism and innovation in Africa,” she says.

Rosa appreciates the company for providing her with a platform to write and broadcast impactful science stories.

“For me, this recognition highlights how powerful storytelling can be in promoting scientific understanding and improving lives. Media has a vital role to play in making science accessible to all, and I’m committed to continuing that mission,” Rosa says during the OFAB-Kenya, Media Awards, 2025 in Nairobi.

She emphasises the importance of clear science communication, “In today’s world, communicating science clearly and accurately is more important than ever. Through my reporting, I strive to make complex research meaningful and relatable to everyday people.”

Dr Margaret Karembu, Director of the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA-AfriCenter), praises the media’s role in promoting constructive dialogue on critical societal issues, including agriculture, environment and health.

She lauded OFAB for enhancing public understanding, confidence and acceptance of biotechnology, a field often surrounded by controversy.

“OFAB has led extensive public sensitisation and stakeholder engagement on all aspects of agricultural biotechnology, from safety and regulatory processes to its contribution to socio-economic development,” Dr Karembu, also Chair of OFAB-Kenya, says.

She commends Kenyan journalists for positioning the country among nine African nations that have embraced commercialised biotech crops.

She explains, “Kenya’s approval of biotech cotton in 2019 was a major milestone. Thanks to our collaboration with the media, farmers are now cultivating improved cotton varieties that yield more and resist the devastating cotton bollworm.”

She praises how the media has helped demystify biotechnology, foster critical dialogue and reassure the public that these technologies are safe and vital to achieving food security in the face of climate change.

Dr Karembu regrets that despite clear scientific evidence and strong regulation, climate-smart biotech solutions still face opposition fuelled by misinformation.

Over the years, OFAB Media Awards have attracted growing participation. In 2025, a digital media category was introduced, acknowledging the growing influence of digital and AI-driven communication in shaping development narratives.

Entries were judged by an independent panel based on scientific accuracy, originality, clarity, initiative, and their contribution to public understanding of agricultural biotechnology and innovation.

Nehemiah Ngetich, acting CEO of the National Biosafety Authority (NBA), praised the awards for promoting excellence in science journalism.

“When reporters bring accuracy, clarity and context to complex topics such as gene editing and GMOs, they help prevent misinformation,” he says.

He affirmed the NBA’s continued commitment to media collaboration and training on biosafety fundamentals, scientific terminology and regulatory pathways, helping journalists translate complex topics into language the public can easily understand.

David Omwoyo, CEO of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), highlights the need to appreciate journalists’ contributions.

“It’s rare for people to acknowledge the good work journalists do. Everyone demands a lot from them, yet they often receive little in return,” he says.

He stressed the importance of localising science stories so communities understand how research impacts their lives.

He explains, “Localisation means showing people that through biotechnology and research, we get better yields, shorter growing seasons, food security, and disease-resistant crops. Otherwise, it all remains ‘mambo ya science’-abstract and distant.”

Omwoyo emphasises that journalism bridges the gap between scientific jargon and public understanding: “If journalists don’t understand scientists, then nobody else will. The conversation ends there.”

He notes, biotechnology is not just about science but also about human safety, health, food security, poverty reduction and sustainable livelihoods.

Omwoyo also hinted that the MCK may soon introduce a dedicated science reporting category in its annual journalism awards, “Science is complex, but it’s essential. We must link it to the land, to livelihoods, and real life.”

Rosa is optimistic that the award will inspire more journalists to explore stories on science and innovation that shape Africa’s future.