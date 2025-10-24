Safaricom marks 25 years of operations

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa during the 2025 sustainable business report launch, on October 12, 2025. [Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom on Thursday marked its Silver Jubilee, celebrating 25 years of operations since its official launch on the October 23, 2000.

Since its inception, the company has evolved from a pioneering mobile service provider into a multi-faceted technology company and is currently the most profitable firm in the region.

“Today, we are not only celebrating 25 years of existence, but we are also celebrating 25 years of connecting and transforming the lives of millions of Kenyans and across the region," said Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa.

"From the first mobile call made on our network in 2000 to becoming a key driver of Kenya’s digital economy, our story has been one of innovation, inclusion, and impact. We are deeply grateful to our customers who have walked this incredible journey of success with us."

He said the telco remains committed to driving digital transformation, supporting enterprise, and empowering communities to thrive in a connected world.”

The firm's mobile money product, M-Pesa, which currently has over 35 million active customers, has redefined financial services, driving economic growth, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

Safaricom has also invested heavily in expanding its network infrastructure to ensure reliable connectivity.

Its rollout of 5G technology has accelerated digital innovation by enabling faster internet speeds, supporting emerging technologies, and improving service delivery across multiple sectors.

The telco also expanded beyond Kenya’s borders, launching operations in Ethiopia in 2022, extending services such as M-Pesa into the region.

Reports by the company say by August 2025, Safaricom Ethiopia had grown to over 10 million customers, marking a major step in the company’s regional growth strategy.