Coffee auction earns farmers Sh644m

A farmer affiliated to Gachatha Coffee Factory in Nyeri, sorts out berries. [File, Standard]

The coffee market earned Sh644.6 million after the sale of 10,770 bags weighing 671,180 kgs at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) weekly auction.

Coffee estates and cooperatives whose produce was marketed by the New KPCU and Alliance Berries Ltd achieved the highest prices.

The earnings were a drop compared to last week's Sh704 million following the sale of 11,179 bags of coffee.

NCE reports indicated that the top three were New KPCU, which sold 3,092 bags at Sh194.7 million, Alliance Berries 2,768 bags for Sh162.5 million, and Minnesota 856 bags for Sh47.8 million.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u said 18 buyers participated, where Taylor Winch bought 3,234 bags, Ibero Kenya 2,257 bags, Louis Dreyfus 1,560 bags, C-Dormans 1,518 bags among others.

“There is a need for the growers across the counties to continue increasing production of quality coffee to attract the market,” said Ms Ndung’u.

Mathioya MP Dr Edwin Mugo celebrated the farmers affiliated to the Kanjahi factory in Gitugi ward for being among the best-paid farmers at the auction.

“Two weeks ago, Kangunu farmers led in the payout, followed by Kanjahi on Tuesday, following production of quality coffee,” said Mugo.

The coffee trade in 2024/2025 made Sh35.6 billion, after the sale of 673,844 bags of coffee.