Old Mutual boss now joins ANCA leadership council

Arthur Oginga, Group CEO Old Mutual Group EA, during the announcement of Old Mutual PLC’s financial results for the financial year 2023, highlighting substantial growth and profitability across all lines of its business.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Old Mutual Group CEO Arthur Oginga has been appointed to the Governing Council of the Africa Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA).

He joins a group of African leaders working together to attract funding for projects that protect nature and support sustainable development across the continent. The newly formed Council brings together experts in finance, policy, and conservation to help drive investment in Africa’s natural resources such as forests, wetlands, and biodiversity.

ANCA’s mission is to embed the value of nature into economic and financial decision-making, helping unlock Africa’s natural assets to drive sustainable, inclusive growth.

In his acceptance speech, Oginga said the appointment underscores Old Mutual’s commitment to sustainable development and continued investment in climate-resilient projects, strategic underwriting, and risk pricing.

“I am honoured to join the ANCA Governing Council at such a pivotal time for Africa. By aligning capital flows with nature-positive outcomes, we can help restore ecosystems, strengthen climate resilience, and unlock sustainable livelihoods for millions across the continent,” said Oginga.

He added: “I look forward to working with my fellow Council members to translate our ambitions into measurable impact.” Other members in the council includes Equity Bank Group CEO James Mwangi, Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) Chairman Dr David Obura, among others.

Their appointment signals ANCA’s ambition to catalyse real investment and innovation in nature-positive economies across the continent as it reaches a milestone of 130 members. The membership of the governing council will be officially unveiled at the ANCA Summit 2025 to be held between October 7 to 9.