Ruto rallies COMESA bloc to embrace technology for inclusive growth

President Ruto joins COMESA heads of state and government at the 24th summit in Nairobi.

President William Ruto has urged African nations to embrace digital transformation to strengthen regional integration, create jobs, and secure economic independence.

Kenya is this year playing host to the 24th Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Summit in Nairobi.

Ruto told leaders from 21 member states that Africa must stop being a passive consumer of technology and instead become a producer and exporter of digital innovations to shape its own destiny.

“For far too long, Africa has been a passive recipient of technology. The time has come for us to become producers, innovators, and exporters of digital solutions,” Ruto told delegates at KICC.

The Head of State said digitalisation of trade, manufacturing, and financial systems will cut costs, expand markets, and empower entrepreneurs.

He cited Kenya’s M-Pesa mobile payment platform as a model of homegrown innovation that revolutionised financial inclusion.

The two-day summit brings together Heads of State and Government from across the region, including Comoros President Azali Assoumani, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Mmiso Dlamini, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Egypt Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly and AU Commisssion chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf.

The leaders joined Ruto for a State House dinner on Wednesday night ahead of the official opening today.

During the opening session, Ruto assumed the rotating chairmanship of COMESA from Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, vowing to steer the bloc toward a digital-first and inclusive growth agenda.

He said Africa must harmonise digital policies, adopt common standards for e-commerce and data protection, and integrate cross-border payment systems to create a single digital market.

“Fragmentation is itself a non-tariff barrier,” he observed.

He further called on African nations to reduce reliance on Western-dominated financial systems such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, saying Africa must build strength through its own financial institutions.

“Institutions like the Trade and Development Bank, Afreximbank, and Africa Finance Corporation embody our determination to finance African priorities,” he noted.

Kenya, he added, has invested $150 million in Afreximbank and the Trade and Development Bank to expand access to long-term financing.