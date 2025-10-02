×
Africa wins key seats at UN aviation body, boosts push for single air market

By Brian Ngugi | Oct. 2, 2025

 

African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Lerato Mataboge, (in headscarf) addresses the Africa Coordination Meeting at the 42nd International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal. [Courtesy, AU]

Africa secured its strongest-ever voice at the top of global aviation after all eight of its candidate nations were elected to the governing council of the United Nations' air transport body, a victory that officials say will accelerate the continent's push for a unified single air market.

The success at the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) 42nd Assembly in Montreal gives Africa nearly a quarter of the seats on the 36-member ICAO Council.

The win, backed by a coordinated technical agenda, signals growing international confidence in Africa's leadership and its drive to shape global aviation policy.

The elected states—Angola, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda—will now wield significant influence over the evolution of safety, security, and environmental standards worldwide.

"This is a proud moment for Africa. It reflects the trust of the global community in Africa’s expertise and contributions," said Lerato Mataboge, African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, in a statement. "Our representatives will not only safeguard Africa’s aviation interests but will also continue shaping the global aviation system."

The victory was underpinned by a unified technical front. African nations submitted 16 working papers championing solutions for developing economies, from using drones for cost-effective airport checks to streamlining security systems.

A key continental priority is advancing the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), a flagship project to liberalize air travel and boost connectivity. With one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the enhanced council representation is expected to help align global regulations with Africa's integration goals.

On environment, the African bloc strongly backed the global carbon offsetting scheme CORSIA, cautioning against regional measures that could hinder the growth of airlines in developing nations.

The President of the African Civil Aviation Commission, Florent Serge Dzota, called the election a "milestone" that reaffirms Africa's valued role in global aviation.

The continent, he said, is now strategically positioned to ensure its priorities are heard at the highest level.

