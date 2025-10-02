×
Kenya seeks new tourism products to boost economy, create jobs

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 2, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the opening of the 2025 Magical Kenya Travel Expo at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.  [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya is seeking to develop new tourist products by exploiting untapped non-traditional attractions, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki now says.

He noted the move could increase revenue through infrastructure such as the Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Highway, Mteza Bridge, Dongo Kundu Bypass, Lamu Port expansion, and the Standard Gauge Railway.

“Kenya’s traditional offerings of wildlife safaris, cultural heritage, and coastal retreats may indeed continue to draw international visitors, but they must be complemented by new and innovative products,” said Kindiki, during the opening of the 2025 Magical Kenya Travel Expo at Uhuru Gardens, where he represented President William Ruto.

He highlighted emerging opportunities as desert safaris in areas such as Chalbi, and praised the Ministry of Tourism’s astro-tourism initiative, leveraging Kenya’s equatorial position.

Exibition stalls  during the 15th Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2025 in Nairobi. [Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kindiki cited World Travel and Tourism Council projections that Kenya’s tourism sector will contribute Sh1.2 trillion to the economy in 2025, create 1.7 million jobs, and sustain over 8 per cent of employment.

“These figures translate into jobs for our youth, markets for our farmers, and sustained customers for our Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises,” he said.

Aviation

On aviation, Kindiki called for operationalisation of dormant Bilateral Air Service Agreements, noting that direct flights from global hubs such as New York and London, including the new Gatwick route by Kenya Airways, now give visitors easier access.

He also pointed to visa-free entry and upgraded hotel standards as key enhancers.

 Dancers entertaining during the 2025 Expo. [DPCS] 

Cruise tourism, he said, is showing promise after the Norwegian Dawn docked in Mombasa earlier this year, with the Mombasa cruise terminal bringing direct economic benefits to local entrepreneurs.

Kindiki’s remarks follow the Kenya Wildlife Service’s new entry fees for national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries, effective Wednesday, October 1.

Kenyans will now pay between Sh200 and Sh3,000, with fees for Amboseli and Lake Nakuru set at Sh2,025 and Nairobi National Park at Sh1,350, up from Sh430.

East African visitors will pay Sh1,500 for Amboseli and Lake Nakuru and Sh100 for Nairobi National Park.

The fee increase has sparked online debate, with critics questioning the short notice.

“This is not good! Most tour operators have quoted and collected deposits up to the end of 2025. Who will foot the difference? This is very insensitive of you,” social media user Keyur Jobanputra wrote on X.

“How unreasonable can one be to announce and implement a fee increase within two days? All customers have paid for their trips. How should this be accounted for?” another user Mobbel, questioned

