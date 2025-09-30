Agricultural Finance Corporation bags global sustainability certification

AFC Managing Director George Kubai, (centre) during the awarding of the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI) Certification in Karlsruhe, Germany. [Courtesy]

The Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) has been awarded the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI) Certification, a prestigious recognition that positions the institution as a pioneer in green and inclusive finance in Kenya.

This historic milestone makes AFC the first institution in Kenya to attain SSCI certification, underscoring its strong commitment to aligning agricultural financing with global sustainability standards. The certification further highlights AFC’s pivotal role in advancing Kenya’s transition toward a climate-resilient and inclusive economy.

AFC Managing Director George Kubai, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the Sustainability Certification, a recognition that reaffirms AFC’s leadership in promoting sustainable agricultural finance.

Kubai further extended his appreciation to the European Organisation for Sustainable Development (EOSD) and CEO Arshad Rab for his steadfast guidance and leadership throughout the rigorous certification process, culminating in the awarding of the SSCI certification.

“This milestone makes AFC the first institution in Kenya to achieve SSCI certification, a historic achievement that affirms our role as a trailblazer in sustainability initiatives. We equally recognize and thank our Board of Directors and Management for their unwavering support, and the entire AFC team for embracing this journey with commitment to excellence and impactful delivery,” he said.

He praised the Kenyan government for providing an enabling environment for operations.

Kubai assured that AFC remains steadfast in its commitment to growing the sustainable finance portfolio in line with our Strategic Plan, empowering farmers, strengthening value chains, and building resilience against climate change.

Arshad Rab, Chairman of the International Council of Sustainability Standards for Value-Driven Financial Institutions and CEO of EOSD, congratulated the AFC Board, management, and staff on being awarded the Sustainability Certification for successfully adopting the Sustainability Standards Version 2.0.

He said that AFC’s achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of the Corporation’s top leadership, a vision driven most notably by Kubai.

“This dedication will ensure that Kenya’s agriculture remains highly productive, resilient, and prepared to address future challenges, including: climate change, competitiveness in international markets, and food security both domestically and globally,” Rab said.

“I look forward to working closely with AFC and wish Mr Kubai every success as his institution writes a new chapter in its corporate history and begins achieving the ambitious targets established as part of the sustainability commitment,” he added.

SSCI certification is a testament to AFC's commitment to empowering farmers and building a more resilient agricultural sector. By adhering to these global standards, AFC will enhance its capacity to finance climate-smart agricultural projects, attract new partnerships, and provide the tools and resources necessary for farmers to build resilience against climate change and secure their livelihoods.

With this achievement, AFC reaffirms its role as a trusted partner for inclusive, climate-smart, and impact-driven finance, continuing to innovate and scale solutions that reduce risks, unlock value and empower communities across Kenya’s agricultural landscape.