×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why ugali is fading as rice, chapati rise in Kenyan homes

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 30, 2025
A woman preparing ugali. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Ugali, Kenya’s long-cherished staple dish, is losing ground on the nation’s dinner tables. New data from Kenya’s Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) reveals a dramatic shift in eating habits, with maize consumption plunging by over 600,000 metric tonnes — a sign that rice and chapatis are quickly becoming the new favourites in the majority of Kenyan homes.

AFA details that while maize consumption dropped by 625,820 metric tonnes in 2024, rice consumption increased by 118,252 metric tonnes, wheat by 54,542 metric tonnes and sorghum by 7,986 metric tonnes in the same period.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ugali Kenya's Staple Food Maize Prices Kenya’s Agriculture and Food Authority
.

Latest Stories

The silent politics of poverty in Kenya
The silent politics of poverty in Kenya
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
54 mins ago
Why saccos now want to bypass employers in Sh3.4 billion non-remittance crisis
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
54 mins ago
Why Uhuru has no moral authority to lecture Ruto
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rogue SGs: Thin line between loose tongues and party positions
By Ndung’u Gachane 54 mins ago
Rogue SGs: Thin line between loose tongues and party positions
How KQ's Sh387b dream crashed before takeoff
By Irene Githinji 54 mins ago
How KQ's Sh387b dream crashed before takeoff
Why Uhuru has no moral authority to lecture Ruto
By Leonard Khafafa 54 mins ago
Why Uhuru has no moral authority to lecture Ruto
Health ministry, firm battle over HIV testing kits
By Kamau Muthoni 54 mins ago
Health ministry, firm battle over HIV testing kits
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved